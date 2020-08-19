Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryNewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DOW JONES INDEX TURNS POSITIVE AGAIN, UP 0.1%; S&P 500 DOWN 0.1%, NASDAQ 0.3% LOWER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

DOW JONES INDEX TURNS POSITIVE AGAIN, UP 0.1%; S&P 500 DOWN 0.1%, NASDAQ 0.3% LOWER

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 27821.66 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 11384.665845 Delayed Quote.30.53%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.03% 11209.21337 Delayed Quote.24.95%
S&P 500 0.01% 3390.81 Delayed Quote.4.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
02:27pDow jones index turns positive again, up 0.1%; s&p 500 down 0.1%, nasdaq 0.3%..
RE
01:17pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Apple crosses $2 trillion mark
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise After S&P 500's Record Close
DJ
11:35aS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Apple tops $2 trillion in market value
RE
11:17aApple Surges to $2 Trillion Market Value
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:05aTarget Up Nearly 12%, On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
10:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise After S&P 500's Record Close
DJ
09:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise After S&P 500's Record Close
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
TARGET CORPORATION 153.44 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.08%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 15.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.61%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.26%
CENTURYLINK, INC. 11.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.17%
TWITTER 39.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.74%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 79.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.49%
ROSS STORES, INC. 90.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.22%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 65.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.83%
THE TJX COMPANIES 54.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.59%
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. 172.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.89%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group