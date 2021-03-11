Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar at one-week low as optimism lifts riskier assets

03/11/2021 | 03:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A U.S. Dollar banknote

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a one-week low on Thursday as the European Central Bank said it would keep a lid on borrowing costs and an auction of 30-year Treasury bonds was met with sufficient demand to help stabilize yields, giving a boost to riskier assets.

The ECB said it was ready to accelerate money-printing to keep eurozone yields down, signaling to skeptical markets it was determined to lay the foundation for a solid economic recovery.

In the United States, the response to the Treasury auction, which followed 3-year and 10-year auctions earlier in the week, helped allay concerns about investors' ability to absorb an increase in debt needed to finance the response to the pandemic.

"We've had a series of good news this week as far as the Treasury auctions are concerned and certainly the ECB delivered a little bit more than what we were expecting as far as being a little bit more dovish and try to up its purchases," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities.

"It's a signal that we may be looking at a fairly significant tailwind behind risky asset prices."

Investors had been concerned the auctions could go poorly after a weak seven-year sale last month helped to spark a dramatic sell-off in government debt prices.

World equity markets surged, with the S&P 500 and Dow indexes hitting all-time highs on Thursday, helped by a raft of positive news, as weekly jobless claims fell more than expected and U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.

The "risk-on" tone in the market was helped by soft U.S. consumer prices data on Wednesday that helped ease concerns about a possible spike in inflation as economies reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The market had probably got itself a little bit too oversensitive about rising runaway inflation - which there isn't yet," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale.

The safe-haven dollar was down 0.41% at 91.435 against a basket of currencies, its third-straight day of declines after touching a three-month high of 92.506 on Tuesday.

The euro was around 0.44% higher against the dollar, at $1.19815. It is down around 2% this year.

"The European outlook has disappointed many people and the expectations for the eurozone are still beleaguered by COVID-19, and that's kind of preventing the euro from really taking off today," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at FX broker OANDA.

Elsewhere, Australian and New Zealand dollars rose for the third session in a row, both at their highest in a week versus the U.S. dollar, helped by rising commodity prices.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 2.6% at $57,300.83. The digital currency has recovered from some recent losses but not surpassed its all-time high of $58,354.14, reached on Feb. 21.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by William Maclean, Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

By John McCrank


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 32506.76 Delayed Quote.4.01%
NASDAQ 100 2.44% 13059.156958 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.54% 13397.932434 Delayed Quote.1.44%
S&P 500 1.09% 3940.98 Delayed Quote.3.18%
All news about S&P 500
03:49pUS Stocks Set to Close Higher as Dow, S&P Hit Record Highs on Positive Jobles..
MT
03:45pSOCIAL BUZZ : GameStop Still Center of Attention, Roblox Grabs Interest Post-IPO
MT
03:42pDollar at one-week low as optimism lifts riskier assets
RE
03:33pWorld stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries moderate
RE
03:26pDollar at one-week low as optimism lifts riskier assets
RE
03:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow hit record highs after upbeat jobless ..
RE
03:01pS&P 500, Dow hit record highs after upbeat jobless claims data
RE
02:48pU.S. weekly jobless claims at four-month low; labor market regaining footing
RE
02:43pDow, S&P 500 on Pace to Set Records
DJ
01:07pU.S. Households' Net Worth Rose to Record $130.2 Trillion in Fourth Quarter -..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 37.385 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.49%
ETSY, INC. 221.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.33%
SERVICENOW, INC. 503.965 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.32%
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 161.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.16%
XILINX, INC. 125.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.06%
WESTROCK COMPANY 51.21 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.85%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 45.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.93%
ORACLE CORPORATION 67.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.65%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 12.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.11%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 19.045 Real-time Estimate Quote.-15.51%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ