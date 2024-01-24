MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Flash PMI for E.U., Germany, France, U.K.; trading updates from Alstom, Tod's, ASML Holding, Swedbank, X5 Retail Group, easyJet, Fresnillo, Tullow Oil

Opening Call:

Shares may open slightly higher in Europe ahead of company earnings and manufacturing PMI. In Asia, stock benchmarks were mixed; Treasury yields fell; the dollar weakened; oil fell, while gold was barely changed.

Equities:

European shares are poised to tick higher on Wednesday as the market waits for earnings reports, as well as a raft of economic data.

TD Ameritrade has its eyes on Thursday's U.S. macroeconomic numbers on durable-goods orders, GDP growth and jobless-benefit claims data. On Friday, the numbers to watch include the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, along with numbers on personal income and spending.

If the data remain resilient, "it really complicates that timetable" investors may have for when interest rate cuts will arrive, it said.

The earnings season will go into high gear next week, when about 23% of the S&P 500 will present their numbers.

Forex:

The dollar lost strength in Asia ahead of U.S. economic activity and inflation data.

Markets expect durable goods orders and GDP to slow on Thursday, with jobless claims edging higher. PCE inflation, due Friday, is forecast to cool a little. Meanwhile, markets now see the Fed starting to cut interest rates in May and no longer in March.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Research recommends investors buy two-week EUR/GBP calls to benefit from valuations.

Short EUR/GBP positions "appear stretched" and EUR/GBP implied volatility--a measure of options pricing--"seems complacently underpriced" given upcoming European Central Bank and Bank of England meetings and important economic data.

EUR/GBP is also uniquely sensitive to rate differentials and insensitive to risk appetite, it says. It cautions that the window for this trade is narrow, however, as sterling could rise after the Feb. 1 Bank of England meeting if focus switches to fiscal policy.

Bonds:

Treasury yields declined ahead of U.S. GDP and inflation data this week.

Traders await fresh information that may challenge the current consensus on the economy's trajectory and Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Markets are pricing in a 97.4% probability that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged at a range of 5.25%-5.50% at its meeting next Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by March is now seen at 46.2%, down from 75.6% a month ago. The central bank is mostly expected to take its fed-funds rate target back down to at least 4%-4.25% by December.

Energy:

Oil fell after earlier slight gains, as traders continue to monitor ongoing tensions in the Middle East and weather-related oil production disruptions in North Dakota.

"Fundamentally, threats to supply have been elevated for months amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East, but worries about fading consumer demand had kept prices subdued near the low end of the 2023 trading range for much of the fourth quarter," said Sevens Report Research.

Oil market dynamics started to change over the last week, it said.

"The combination of cold weather knocking out a big portion of oil production in North Dakota since late last week, and news of an apparent Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian fuel export that temporarily halted operations at the facility this week, have tipped the fundamental scales in favor of the bulls for the very near term."

Metals:

Gold was trading steadily, supported by buying interest from commodity trading advisers, also known as speculators.

There appears to be CTA buying activity, said TD Securities, in a research note.

The brokerage reckons that CTAs are poised to repurchase their recently liquidated positions in the precious metal above the $2,000/oz level.

---

Copper prices were higher as supply-side issues came back into focus.

Severe drought conditions at the Panama Canal and concerns about attacks on vessels at the Suez Canal have affected the red metal's transit, Galaxy Futures said.

China's and the U.S.'s copper imports have fallen as a result, it said.

Transportation disruptions will likely continue this year and weigh on copper supply in the first half, it added.

---

Iron ore prices rose amid hopes of more stimulus from China.

Investor sentiment was also boosted by stronger demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, ANZ Research said.

It reckons that Chinese Premier Li Qiang's recent calls for more rigorous measures to stabilize capital markets could be positive for the economy.

That could help offset rising supplies, as exports from Australia and Brazil have shown signs of a recovery in recent weeks, it added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Tech's 'Magnificent Seven' Stocks Are Back on Top

Big tech is powering the stock market higher. Again.

The largest tech stocks, which dominated the stock market last year, have once again rallied. The group has pulled the S&P 500 back to record highs for the first time in two years. Investors are once again pouring money into tech shares in a bid to keep pace.

U.S. Carries Out Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Group and Its Facilities in Iraq

WASHINGTON-The U.S. conducted strikes against Iran-supported militants, this time in Iraq after the group attacked American troops for a second time Tuesday, which amounted to one of the strongest responses thus far to hundreds of recent attacks against American forces in Iraq and Syria.

The airstrikes in Iraq come a day after the U.S. struck what it said were targets in Yemen controlled by the Tehran-backed Houthi rebels.

Hamas Open to Releasing Some Israeli Hostages for Pause in Fighting, Mediators Say

DUBAI-Officials of Palestinian militant group Hamas have told international mediators that they are open to discussing a deal to release some of the kidnapped Israelis they are holding hostage in exchange for a significant pause in fighting, Egyptian officials said Tuesday.

The overture marks a significant shift by Hamas, which for weeks has insisted it would only negotiate on hostages as part of a comprehensive agreement that would lead to a permanent end to the war that has engulfed Gaza since Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the attacks and over 240 taken hostage.

Small-cap stocks had a rough start to 2024 - but could shine the rest of this year, says stock market's biggest bull

Small-cap stocks have had a rough start to 2024 so far, but they could still shine over the rest of this year, according to Tom Lee, an equity bull and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

Lee expects the large-cap benchmark S&P 500 SPX to rally to 5,200 points by the end of this year, more than 7% above its current level. But he also expects the Russell 2000 RUT, a small-cap equity gauge, to reach as high as 3,000 points by the end of 2024. That's more than 50% above the index's current level.

SAP Launches EUR2 Billion Restructuring Affecting 8,000 Jobs Amid AI Push

SAP will undertake a multi-billion euro restructuring this year that will affect 8,000 jobs as it ratchets up its focus on business-related artificial intelligence.

The German business-software company said on Tuesday that the majority of the 8,000 positions affected by the restructuring are expected to be covered by voluntary leave programs and internal re-skilling measures.

Rio Tinto Inks Power Deal With European Energy for Giant Australia Solar Farm

Rio Tinto said Wednesday it has agreed to buy electricity from the planned Upper Calliope solar farm in eastern Australia to power its Gladstone operations, underpinning development of Australia's largest solar farm and marking another step toward curtailing its carbon emissions in the years ahead.

The Anglo-Australian miner, which is seeking to halve its global Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions this decade, said it has signed a power purchase agreement with developer European Energy to buy all power generated from the more-than 1 gigawatt Upper Calliope solar farm for 25 years.

Iranian Military Technology and Advisers Aid Houthi Attacks in Red Sea, Officials Say

Iran is sending increasingly sophisticated weapons to its Houthi allies in Yemen, Western officials and advisers say, enhancing their ability to attack merchant vessels and disrupt international commerce despite weeks of U.S-led airstrikes.

The Houthis, once derided as a ragtag militia operating in Yemen's arid backcountry, have emerged as one of Iran's most capable proxies, these officials and analysts say, due to the flow of weapons from Tehran-and their own homegrown ingenuity.

EU Probes Lufthansa's Stake Acquisition in ITA Airways

The European Union launched an in-depth investigation into Deutsche Lufthansa's acquisition of a minority stake in ITA Airways, the Italian carrier formerly known as Alitalia, saying the deal could stifle competition.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Tuesday that the deal could hinder competition on short-haul routes connecting Italy with countries in Central Europe as well as on several long-haul routes between Italy and the U.S., Canada, Japan and India.

EBay to Lay Off 9% of Full-Time Workforce

EBay will lay off about 9% of its full-time workforce, part of efforts to boost performance at a time of rising competition and softer consumer spending.

The San Jose, California-based online marketplace will lay off about 1,000 full-time employees, Chief Executive Jamie Iannone said in an internal memo posted on the company's website late Tuesday. He said it would also scale back its contracts with other employees.

United Puts Boeing on Notice. It's Looking at Other Jets.

Boeing stock took a hit after negative comments about another 737 MAX version from United Airlines-a key MAX customer-on Tuesday.

