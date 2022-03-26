Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

FAA safety chief Billy Nolen to be named acting leader - WSJ

03/26/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration's safety chief Billy Nolen is expected to be named acting leader of the agency after the current administrator, Steve Dickson, steps down at the end of March, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

An official announcement about the appointment could come as soon as Monday, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P 500
03/25Utilities Up on Anticipation of Federal Energy Initiatives -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
03/25S&P 500 Posts 1.8% Weekly Gain, Pushing Index Further Into Black for March; Energy, Mat..
MT
03/25US Stocks Post Gains For Second Straight Week as Treasury Yields Surge Friday
MT
03/25US Oil Rig Count Rises by Seven This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03/25Equities Under Pressure Midday as Yields Surge Amid Expectations for Aggressive Fed Rat..
MT
03/25US Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Decline in February as Low Inventory, Elevated Mortg..
MT
03/25U.S. Consumer Sentiment Remains Subdued as Inflation Hits Moods -- University of Michig..
DJ
03/25Wall Street Set to Extend Gains After Jobless Claims Drop to Multi-Decade Low
MT
03/25US Futures Cautiously Higher, Maintaining Gains After Jobless Claims Drop to Multi-Deca..
MT
03/25Top Premarket Gainers
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings S&P 500
COTERRA ENERGY INC. 28.91 Delayed Quote.6.96%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 11.4 Delayed Quote.4.68%
KINDER MORGAN, INC. 19.07 Delayed Quote.4.21%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 71.34 Delayed Quote.4.04%
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION 173.14 Delayed Quote.3.79%
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. 41.52 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
POOL CORPORATION 431.24 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
ETSY, INC. 132.32 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. 266.75 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
MODERNA, INC. 165.92 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
Heatmap :