Financials Down As Treasury Yields Slide -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell after Treasury yields plunged in light of rising odds of a contested election.

"The probability of the 'Too Close to Call' scenario, where the results of several of the Midwest states takes some time to be determined and the uncertainty persists for an extended period of time -- similar to 2000 -- has increased," said strategists at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients.

The broad Standard & Poor's 500 initially added to recent gains as investors took the view that divided spoils in Congressional elections would keep the business and regulatory environment relatively stable. Later in the session, however, gains moderated amid signs that the winner of the presidential election could take days or even weeks to determine.

Strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs warned that a contested election, an outcome that appears likely because of President Donald Trump's defiant claims of victory and demands for a recount in Wisconsin, could drag the S&P 500 down by as much as 8%, as reported earlier.

The sudden halt to Ant Group's giant initial public offering left investors hanging, employees shell shocked, and shareholders trying to come to grips with why China pulled the plug on the record-breaking deal when it was so close to the finish line.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 1733ET