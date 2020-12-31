Log in
S&P 500

(SP500)
12/31 05:04:09 pm
3756.07 PTS   +0.64%
After hours
-0.72%
3729.19 PTS
05:27pUtilities Up On Session, Down On Year -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pFinancials Up As Treasury Yields Log Gains On Quarter -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:07pAlphabet unit Wing blasts new U.S. drone ID rule, citing privacy
RE
Financials Up As Treasury Yields Log Gains On Quarter -- Financials Roundup

12/31/2020 | 05:22pm EST
Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as Treasury yields held onto substantial gains for the fourth quarter.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for a wide range of consumer loans, had its largest quarterly gain in two years, rebounding from historic lows earlier in the year. The comeback for Treasury yields boosted investor demand for banks in recent weeks, as fears of depressed profit margins on loans abated.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial sector on the Standard & Poor's 500, is set to close the year at its highest level since February. One strategist said the broad stock market is likely to see upward momentum carried into 2021.

"Much of the gains in 2020 have taken place the final two months, with the S&P 500 Index up more than 14% in November and December so far, the best end to a year since World War II," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. Mr. Detrick added that, historically, strong finishes to the year bode well for returns the following year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1721ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 30606.48 Delayed Quote.6.30%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 0.21% 104.22 Delayed Quote.12.74%
NASDAQ 100 0.33% 12888.283552 Delayed Quote.47.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 12888.282427 Delayed Quote.43.22%
S&P 500 0.64% 3756.07 Delayed Quote.15.52%
Top / Flop S&P 500
WESTERN DIGITAL 56.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.13.73%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 25.75 Delayed Quote.5.79%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 75.61 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.13%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 5.28 Delayed Quote.3.94%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 23.01 Delayed Quote.3.84%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 472.27 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
APACHE CORPORATION 14.19 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 43.25 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 17.31 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
LENNAR CORPORATION 75.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.58%
