Financials Up As Treasury Yields Log Gains On Quarter -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as Treasury yields held onto substantial gains for the fourth quarter.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for a wide range of consumer loans, had its largest quarterly gain in two years, rebounding from historic lows earlier in the year. The comeback for Treasury yields boosted investor demand for banks in recent weeks, as fears of depressed profit margins on loans abated.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial sector on the Standard & Poor's 500, is set to close the year at its highest level since February. One strategist said the broad stock market is likely to see upward momentum carried into 2021.

"Much of the gains in 2020 have taken place the final two months, with the S&P 500 Index up more than 14% in November and December so far, the best end to a year since World War II," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. Mr. Detrick added that, historically, strong finishes to the year bode well for returns the following year.

