Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/28 05:06:57 pm
3351.6 PTS   +1.61%
After hours
-0.04%
3350.31 PTS
05:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally, Driven by Bank and Energy Sectors
DJ
05:07pTech Up Amid Renewed Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:02pFinancials Up On Stimulus Bets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Financials Up On Stimulus Bets -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rallied as investors bet the sector would benefit from anticipated second round of economic stimulus.

The Standard & Poor's 500 had one of its biggest gains so far in the month of September, following four straight weekly declines.

At the same time, the cost of insuring against declines in the S&P 500, as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index, also known as the VIX, rose.

"I guess 'vol' [is] to remain high until the elections," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund. The financial sector was one of the biggest gainers, reflecting, in part, a deal bonanza.

On Monday, there were substantial deals in both the oil and steelmaking businesses.

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed equity capital markets offerings already have eclipsed the amount raised in the previous peak of 2000, according to Dealogic, a surge in demand that's also resulted in higher fee percentages for investment bankers, as reported earlier.

Those estimates came ahead of another multibillion-dollar offering from data-mining firm Palantir Technologies, expected this week.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.51% 27584.06 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.55% 42.46 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
NASDAQ 100 1.91% 11364.449955 Delayed Quote.27.69%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.87% 11117.525026 Delayed Quote.21.63%
S&P 500 1.61% 3351.6 Delayed Quote.2.09%
WTI 1.16% 40.555 Delayed Quote.-34.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
05:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally, Driven by Bank and Energy Sectors
DJ
05:07pTech Up Amid Renewed Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:02pFinancials Up On Stimulus Bets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:47pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally, Driven by Bank and Energy Sectors
DJ
04:27p'Relief rally' pushes equity markets higher; bonds flat
RE
04:22pWall Street closes higher as energy, financials lead broad rally
RE
04:19p'Relief rally' pushes equity markets higher; bonds flat
RE
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally, Driven by Bank and Energy Sectors
DJ
04:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally, Driven by Bank and Energy Sectors
DJ
03:10pDollar eases from two-month high as equities rally
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 9.8 Delayed Quote.11.11%
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 18.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.28%
THE BOEING COMPANY 166.08 Delayed Quote.6.44%
INVESCO LTD. 11.49 Delayed Quote.6.29%
GAP INC 17.2 Delayed Quote.5.59%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 113.3 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION 310.48 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
NISOURCE, INC. 21.85 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
WESTROCK COMPANY 34.98 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED 18.92 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group