Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as fears about an ongoing wave of bank runs subsided.

PacWest Bancorp shares rallied, adding roughly 18%, but remain down by more than 40% since the failure of Californian wealth manager First Republic Bank spurred concerns that the Beverly Hills lender would suffer a similar fate.

Charles Schwab shares rose as fears about its exposure to bank runs eased and brokerage Raymond James boosted its rating on the discount broker, saying volatility in its cash-sort business was easing.

Investment firm TPG agreed to buy Angelo Gordon, a New York firm focused on credit and real-estate investing, in a cash and equity transaction valued at $2.7 billion. At a confusing juncture for markets, the likelihood that the broad S&P 500 rises after the apparent peak of interest rates could depend on whether inflation remains elevated, said Mike Wilson, chief equity strategist at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

