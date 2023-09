Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose, as traders rotated out of technology into some more beaten-down sectors.

The SPDR Select Sector Financial exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial industry group of the S&P 500, rose by more than 0.5% and is flat for the last month, surpassing the gains of the broad market.

