Fledgling private equity firms falter as virus curbs in-person wooing

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Private equity fund investors
have been favoring established buyout firms over first-time
managers in recent months, as the challenges of carrying out due
diligence remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic reduce their
appetite for risk.
Out of the $127 billion raised by buyout firms between July
and September, only $5.3 billion went to managers raising funds
for the first time, the lowest level since 2013, according to
industry data provider Preqin.
Some private equity fund investors said curbs on business
travel were limiting their ability to familiarize themselves
with new fund managers, and pushed them toward the relative
safety of established players.
"It is definitely a higher bar in this environment because
you can't have in-person meetings, you can't have a dinner with
the manager, you can't really get to know the person," said
Kelly Meldrum, head of primary investments at Adams Street
Partners, a $41 billion "fund-of-funds" manager that invests in
private equity funds on behalf of institutional investors.
In the third quarter of the year, Blackstone Group Inc
, the world's largest private equity firm, closed its
fourth real estate debt fund after collecting $8 billion from
investors. KKR & Co Inc also raised $950 million for its
second real estate credit fund.
Few first-time managers achieved the same. Among them were
Andros Capital Partners, which closed a $250 million fund
focused on the energy sector, and Benford Capital Partners,
which raised $130 million to buy small lower middle market
businesses.
About 55% of institutional investors view virtual meetings
as effective only for preliminary talks, and not as a
replacement for in-person due diligence, according to a survey
by placement agent Probitas Partners.
"The limitations on travel and meeting people have really
made it much more difficult for first time funds in this
environment," said Kelly Deponte, managing director at Probitas
Partners, a fundraising advisory firm.
Overall, the private equity industry has held up against
other asset classes during the pandemic. The Cambridge
Associates private equity benchmark was up 10.34% in the second
quarter, compared to a 20% rise in the S&P 500 Index during the
same period, according to the latest available data.
As more investors feel emboldened by the private equity
sector's performance, this could give them confidence to back
first-time managers again, said Sarah Sandstrom, a partner at
Campbell Lutyens, a fundraising advisory firm.
"It is incrementally getting a bit easier. We don't have
that same element of fear around the public market valuations
and performance that we did in March and April," Sandstrom said.
