Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/13 04:20:01 pm
3511.93 PTS   -0.63%
After hours
0.03%
3512.92 PTS
05:08pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower as Earnings Season Begins
DJ
05:00pFledgling private equity firms falter as virus curbs in-person wooing
RE
04:56pCompanies Grapple With Sustainability Data -- Journal Report
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Fledgling private equity firms falter as virus curbs in-person wooing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Private equity fund investors have been favoring established buyout firms over first-time managers in recent months, as the challenges of carrying out due diligence remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic reduce their appetite for risk.

Out of the $127 billion raised by buyout firms between July and September, only $5.3 billion went to managers raising funds for the first time, the lowest level since 2013, according to industry data provider Preqin.

Some private equity fund investors said curbs on business travel were limiting their ability to familiarize themselves with new fund managers, and pushed them toward the relative safety of established players.

"It is definitely a higher bar in this environment because you can't have in-person meetings, you can't have a dinner with the manager, you can't really get to know the person," said Kelly Meldrum, head of primary investments at Adams Street Partners, a $41 billion "fund-of-funds" manager that invests in private equity funds on behalf of institutional investors.

In the third quarter of the year, Blackstone Group Inc , the world's largest private equity firm, closed its fourth real estate debt fund after collecting $8 billion from investors. KKR & Co Inc also raised $950 million for its second real estate credit fund.

Few first-time managers achieved the same. Among them were Andros Capital Partners, which closed a $250 million fund focused on the energy sector, and Benford Capital Partners, which raised $130 million to buy small lower middle market businesses.

About 55% of institutional investors view virtual meetings as effective only for preliminary talks, and not as a replacement for in-person due diligence, according to a survey by placement agent Probitas Partners. "The limitations on travel and meeting people have really made it much more difficult for first time funds in this environment," said Kelly Deponte, managing director at Probitas Partners, a fundraising advisory firm.

Overall, the private equity industry has held up against other asset classes during the pandemic. The Cambridge Associates private equity benchmark was up 10.34% in the second quarter, compared to a 20% rise in the S&P 500 Index during the same period, according to the latest available data.

As more investors feel emboldened by the private equity sector's performance, this could give them confidence to back first-time managers again, said Sarah Sandstrom, a partner at Campbell Lutyens, a fundraising advisory firm.

"It is incrementally getting a bit easier. We don't have that same element of fear around the public market valuations and performance that we did in March and April," Sandstrom said. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh; Editing by Tom Brown)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.55% 28679.81 Delayed Quote.1.05%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.08% 36.3 Delayed Quote.24.34%
NASDAQ 100 -0.04% 12083.170531 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.10% 11863.895513 Delayed Quote.32.36%
S&P 500 -0.63% 3511.93 Delayed Quote.7.63%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.71% 55.36 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
05:08pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower as Earnings Season Begins
DJ
05:00pFledgling private equity firms falter as virus curbs in-person wooing
RE
04:56pCompanies Grapple With Sustainability Data -- Journal Report
DJ
04:52pWorld stocks pause rally on J&J news, dollar bounces from three-week low
RE
04:50pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower as Earnings Season Begins
DJ
04:22pWall Street closes lower on vaccine delay, dampened stimulus hopes
RE
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Lower as Earnings Season Begins
DJ
02:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop as Earnings Season Begins
DJ
02:24pWall Street dips on vaccine delay, fading stimulus optimism
RE
12:36pBlackRock's Third-Quarter Profit Climbs on Steady Inflows, Higher Fee Revenue..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
WATERS CORPORATION 216.45 Delayed Quote.7.08%
BLACKROCK, INC. 638.96 Delayed Quote.3.91%
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 407.72 Delayed Quote.3.86%
EBAY INC. 57.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.83%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 129.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.72%
FOX CORPORATION 27.23 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
SL GREEN REALTY CORP. 47.59 Delayed Quote.-6.12%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 14.03 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.59 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 60.61 Delayed Quote.-13.20%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group