GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Still reeling from Teslas announcement
Tesla's announcement of a substantial investment in Bitcoin and its willingness to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment shakes the financial world. Lonza sells its Specialty Ingredients unit to Bain and Cinven for CHF 4.2 billion. The EU has signed a contract for Pfizer and BioNTech to supply an additional 300 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine.
AngloGold Ashanti: the mining group said that its profits had tripled in 2020, thanks in particular to the surge in gold prices.
Dätwyler: the group posted a heavy net loss but raised its dividend to CHF 3.20.
Hasbro: the board games specialist published higher Q4 accounts, which were greeted without effusive response on Wall Street (+0.4% after the session).
Honda: Nine-month operating income down 30%.
Ocado: the UK distributor and logistics solutions provider slightly exceeded Ebitda's expectations for the year.
SelectQuote: the insurance broker flew 13% post-season after publishing a better-than-expected quarter.
SoftBank: The stock soared during the session, surpassing the JPY10,000 mark after the release of its quarterly accounts the day before.
TeamViewer: The German software company expects strong growth this year, with margins holding up well, after reporting 2020 revenues of €460 million, up 44%.
TUI AG: losses reached €699m in Q1 fiscal.
Tesla's announcement of a substantial investment in Bitcoin and its willingness to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment shakes the financial world.
Electronic Arts will acquire the publisher and developer of games for smartphones and tablets Glu Mobile for $2.1 billion ($12.50 per share).
Lonza sells its Specialty Ingredients unit to Bain and Cinven for CHF 4.2 billion. The EU has signed a contract for
Pfizer and BioNTech to supply an additional 300 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine.
Givaudan acquires the small French company Myrissi, a specialist in artificial intelligence.
Roche submits an application to the FDA for emergency use of its Covid-19 rapid antigen test. The EU calls on
Apple to treat all applications fairly in terms of privacy.
PATEO and the Chinese joint venture of General Motors summon Tencent before the Chinese competition watchdog.
Nestlé must defend itself in China from a campaign against Gerber products.
Proximus buys out BICS minority shareholders for €217 million.
Monolithic Power to enter the S&P500. The valuation of
Reddit has doubled to $6 billion, in the context of a recent round of financing, very opportunely after the recent news. Results being published today.
Cisco, Total, Fidelity National, S&P Global, Fiserv, Daikin, Dupont de Nemours, Ocado, Shiseido, Ubisoft, Randstad, TeamViewer, Orpea...
© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change Last 1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 3.27% 343.38
0.25%
APPLE INC. 0.53% 137.59
3.18%
BIONTECH SE -0.78% 118.57
46.59%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.59% 48.6586
9.36%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD. -2.50% 22785
-0.59%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.16% 31304.85
1.77%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. -2.38% 73.84
6.54%
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG -2.77% 263
5.25%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 2.29% 145.9
-0.79%
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES -1.69% 131.49
-5.68%
FISERV, INC. -0.32% 113.06
-0.40%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.85% 55.7999
36.60%
GIVAUDAN SA -0.08% 3596
-3.38%
HASBRO, INC. -0.47% 92.7301
-0.42%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.19% 2977
3.46%
LONZA GROUP AG 3.05% 586.8
0.21%
MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC. 0.72% 371.29
-1.83%
NASDAQ 100 0.22% 13723.346802
6.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.30% 14028.089921
7.51%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.06% 99.38
-4.76%
OCADO GROUP PLC -1.86% 2695
20.07%
ORPEA 1.50% 115.25
5.58%
PFIZER INC. 0.20% 34.91
-5.13%
PROXIMUS SA -0.67% 17.06
5.92%
RANDSTAD N.V. 2.80% 55.86
2.03%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.94% 311.15
-0.23%
S&P 500 -0.12% 3910.5
3.48%
S&P GLOBAL INC. 3.57% 336.8
-1.00%
SELECTQUOTE, INC. 10.71% 26.935
17.40%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 1.40% 7897
10.66%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.41% 9808
21.72%
TEAMVIEWER AG -3.67% 44.13
4.52%
TESLA, INC. -1.52% 850.01
22.35%
TOTAL SE -1.61% 34.61
-0.34%
TUI AG -3.36% 3.664
19.51%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT -0.79% 83.16
6.34%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Heatmap :
% Price Change by Sector
% Price Change by Stock
1 day 5 days
1st jan.