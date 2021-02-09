Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Still reeling from Teslas announcement

02/09/2021 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tesla's announcement of a substantial investment in Bitcoin and its willingness to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment shakes the financial world. Lonza sells its Specialty Ingredients unit to Bain and Cinven for CHF 4.2 billion. The EU has signed a contract for Pfizer and BioNTech to supply an additional 300 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine.

 

  • AngloGold Ashanti: the mining group said that its profits had tripled in 2020, thanks in particular to the surge in gold prices.
  • Dätwyler: the group posted a heavy net loss but raised its dividend to CHF 3.20.
  • Hasbro: the board games specialist published higher Q4 accounts, which were greeted without effusive response on Wall Street (+0.4% after the session).
  • Honda: Nine-month operating income down 30%.
  • Ocado: the UK distributor and logistics solutions provider slightly exceeded Ebitda's expectations for the year.
  • SelectQuote: the insurance broker flew 13% post-season after publishing a better-than-expected quarter.
  • SoftBank: The stock soared during the session, surpassing the JPY10,000 mark after the release of its quarterly accounts the day before.
  • TeamViewer: The German software company expects strong growth this year, with margins holding up well, after reporting 2020 revenues of €460 million, up 44%.
  • TUI AG: losses reached €699m in Q1 fiscal.
  • Tesla's announcement of a substantial investment in Bitcoin and its willingness to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment shakes the financial world.
  • Electronic Arts will acquire the publisher and developer of games for smartphones and tablets Glu Mobile for $2.1 billion ($12.50 per share).
  • Lonza sells its Specialty Ingredients unit to Bain and Cinven for CHF 4.2 billion.
  • The EU has signed a contract for Pfizer and BioNTech to supply an additional 300 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine.
  • Givaudan acquires the small French company Myrissi, a specialist in artificial intelligence.
  • Roche submits an application to the FDA for emergency use of its Covid-19 rapid antigen test.
  • The EU calls on Apple to treat all applications fairly in terms of privacy.
  • PATEO and the Chinese joint venture of General Motors summon Tencent before the Chinese competition watchdog.
  • Nestlé must defend itself in China from a campaign against Gerber products.
  • Proximus buys out BICS minority shareholders for €217 million.
  • Monolithic Power to enter the S&P500.
  • The valuation of Reddit has doubled to $6 billion, in the context of a recent round of financing, very opportunely after the recent news.
  • Results being published today. Cisco, Total, Fidelity National, S&P Global, Fiserv, Daikin, Dupont de Nemours, Ocado, Shiseido, Ubisoft, Randstad, TeamViewer, Orpea...

© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 3.27% 343.38 End-of-day quote.0.25%
APPLE INC. 0.53% 137.59 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BIONTECH SE -0.78% 118.57 Delayed Quote.46.59%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.59% 48.6586 Delayed Quote.9.36%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD. -2.50% 22785 End-of-day quote.-0.59%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.16% 31304.85 Delayed Quote.1.77%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. -2.38% 73.84 Delayed Quote.6.54%
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG -2.77% 263 Delayed Quote.5.25%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 2.29% 145.9 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES -1.69% 131.49 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
FISERV, INC. -0.32% 113.06 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.85% 55.7999 Delayed Quote.36.60%
GIVAUDAN SA -0.08% 3596 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
HASBRO, INC. -0.47% 92.7301 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.19% 2977 End-of-day quote.3.46%
LONZA GROUP AG 3.05% 586.8 Delayed Quote.0.21%
MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC. 0.72% 371.29 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
NASDAQ 100 0.22% 13723.346802 Delayed Quote.6.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.30% 14028.089921 Delayed Quote.7.51%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.06% 99.38 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
OCADO GROUP PLC -1.86% 2695 Delayed Quote.20.07%
ORPEA 1.50% 115.25 Real-time Quote.5.58%
PFIZER INC. 0.20% 34.91 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
PROXIMUS SA -0.67% 17.06 Real-time Quote.5.92%
RANDSTAD N.V. 2.80% 55.86 Real-time Quote.2.03%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.94% 311.15 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
S&P 500 -0.12% 3910.5 Delayed Quote.3.48%
S&P GLOBAL INC. 3.57% 336.8 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
SELECTQUOTE, INC. 10.71% 26.935 Delayed Quote.17.40%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 1.40% 7897 End-of-day quote.10.66%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.41% 9808 End-of-day quote.21.72%
TEAMVIEWER AG -3.67% 44.13 Delayed Quote.4.52%
TESLA, INC. -1.52% 850.01 Delayed Quote.22.35%
TOTAL SE -1.61% 34.61 Real-time Quote.-0.34%
TUI AG -3.36% 3.664 Delayed Quote.19.51%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT -0.79% 83.16 Real-time Quote.6.34%
All news about S&P 500
04:51aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Still reeling from Tesla’s announcement
04:36aSTREET COLOR : Democrats Reportedly Seek $25 Billion for Restaurants in Next Sti..
MT
04:29aS&P 500, Dow ease from record highs; stimulus in focus
RE
04:16aUS ECONOMICS : US December Job Openings Rise More Than Expected
MT
04:01aDecember JOLTS Report Shows 6.6 Million Job Openings Vs. Expected 6.5 Million..
MT
03:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Lower After S&P 500's Record Close
DJ
03:18aWall Street Tips Lower Pre-Bell, Consolidating After New Highs on Stimulus Bi..
MT
02:56aRedbook US Same-Store Sales Rose 0.7% in Week Ended Feb. 6
MT
02:56aUS ECONOMICS : Redbook Same-Store Sales Rose Modestly in Week Ended Feb. 6
MT
02:56aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Marginally Lower During Tuesday Premarket Tradin..
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HANESBRANDS INC. 19.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.21.68%
GARTNER INC 184.205 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.57%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 103.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.01%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 21.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.72%
S&P GLOBAL INC. 336.965 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.54%
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 37.52 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.49%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 9.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.98%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 199.47 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.50%
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. 142.63 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.85%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 17.775 Real-time Estimate Quote.-14.42%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ