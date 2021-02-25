Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 02/25 08:50:37 pm
3855.55 PTS   -1.78%
02:33pGameStop shares soar as 'meme stocks' rally again
RE
02:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks tank as Treasury yields surge
RE
02:25pWall Street tumbles on tech selloff as bond yields climb
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

GameStop shares soar as 'meme stocks' rally again

02/25/2021 | 02:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is pictured in New York

(Reuters) - GameStop Corp shares soared again on Thursday after doubling in the previous session, triggering a series of NYSE trading halts and leading a surprise resurgence of so-called "stonks" championed by passionate retail investors on various online forums. GameStop shares hit $160 at the open before being halted after several minutes of trading and fell to around $129 before the second halt. The stock resumed trading around 10 a.m. Eastern and hovered around $143 in afternoon trade, up almost 60%.

GameStop was up almost 70% at one point in a blistering rally that lifted other "stonks" or "meme stocks" popular on sites such as Reddit's WallStreetBets, even as the broad S&P 500 index fell more than 2%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc jumped 12.5% and headphone company Koss Corp rocketed nearly 61%.

Analysts were puzzled by the new rally. Some ruled out a short squeeze like the one in January that battered hedge funds that had bet against GameStop and were forced to cover short positions when individual investors using Robinhood and other trading apps pushed the video game retailer's shares as high as $483.

Still, short-sellers are estimated to have lost $818 million on Wednesday from bearish bets on GameStop , data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed.[L8N2KV7ZW]

"The power of the "three R's" (Robinhood, Retail, Reddit) are back in play," said Neil Campling, head of technology research at Mirabaud Securities.

"Short interest, though still significant, is now starting out from a different base than last time when it was more than 100%," said Ankit Gheedia, Head of Equity and Derivative Strategy, Europe for BNP Paribas.

Some said the rally may be partly fueled by a fear of betting against GameStop.

"There are not a lot of people who are just sitting there, 'oh yeah, let's for fun, let's just short GameStop and get my head ripped off.' The investors learn.," said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading, on the Benzinga podcast.

Investors may be jumping on the GameStop bandwagon hoping to reap gains similar to turbo-charged advances of January and then sell the stock, said David Starr, vice president of quantitative analysis at Simpler Trading.

"All of these stocks are once again rising together. It demonstrates that there is nothing intrinsic in the companies themselves," he said.

Former GameStop shortseller Citron Research said on Thursday that the company should buy online gambling company Esports Entertainment Group Inc

"It would be an easy acquisition for GameStop to tuck in right now," Citron's Andrew Left told Reuters in an interview. "Some people say it would be a 'Hail Mary pass' but I think it would be a major pivot," he said.

HEAVY VOLUME

Nearly 103 million shares of GameStop had changed hands by mid-morning, almost double its 30-day average volume of 62 million, but still well below the more than 190 million shares that traded hands daily in late January

On Wednesday, GameStop was the fourth most traded stock by Fidelity's customers, with buy orders outnumbering sell orders nearly 2-to-1, as per the broker's data.

The surge comes days after Reddit trader Keith Gill, who runs the YouTube channel Roaring Kitty, doubled down on GameStop and bought additional shares last week. Last week, Gill testified in the U.S. Congress: "I like the stock." His words have since been quoted by hundreds of his online followers and featured in memes on financial sites.

Reddit forums were buzzing again with bullish GameStop posts on Thursday.

"Bought lots more #GME today, let's keep fighting !!," wrote Reddit user Fundssqueezzer.

In January, GameStop shares skyrocketed by more than 1600% as retail investors, urged on by WallStreetBets, bought shares to punish hedge funds that had taken an outsized short bet against it.

Gabriel Plotkin's Melvin Capital hedge fund was left needing a $2.75 billion lifeline from Citadel LLC and Point72 Asset Management.

Investing legend Charlie Munger, longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, criticized the risky trading strategies employed by some traders on Reddit.

"It's really stupid to have a culture which encourages as much gambling in stocks by people who have the mindset of racetrack bettors," said Munger, Berkshire Hathaway's vice chairman.

Online brokerage Robinhood said in a tweet that the NYSE action would impact all brokerages, but that it had not paused trading on the shares.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani, John McCrank and Medha Singh; Writing by Anirban Sen and David Randall; Editing by Jason Neely, Bernard Orr, Nick Macfie and David Gregorio)

By Aaron Saldanha, Thyagaraju Adinarayan and David Randall


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.02% 31608.28 Delayed Quote.3.04%
NASDAQ 100 -2.34% 12968.689941 Delayed Quote.2.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.20% 13277.495202 Delayed Quote.4.48%
S&P 500 -1.56% 3859.8 Delayed Quote.3.34%
All news about S&P 500
02:33pGameStop shares soar as 'meme stocks' rally again
RE
02:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks tank as Treasury yields surge
RE
02:25pWall Street tumbles on tech selloff as bond yields climb
RE
02:20pPending Home Sales Unexpectedly Decline in January on Limited Inventory
MT
01:44pOppenheimer Adjusts SPX Price Target to $64 From $60, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
01:31pJanuary US Durable Goods Orders Rise 3.4%, Ahead of Estimates as Aircraft Dem..
MT
01:27pDow Falls Over 550 Points as Bond Yields Rise
DJ
12:54pUS Stocks Fall While Yields Extend Gains to Year-High; Economists Cast Aspers..
MT
12:45pBenchmark US govt yield tops S&P 500 dividend as pandemic risks abate
RE
12:35pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Fall While Yields Extend Gains to Year-High; Economist..
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TECHNIPFMC PLC 8.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.14.16%
TWITTER 77.3 Delayed Quote.7.48%
QUANTA SERVICES 85.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.87%
L BRANDS, INC. 53.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.36%
HASBRO, INC. 93.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.84%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 542.01 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 336.905 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.59%
BEST BUY CO., INC 102.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.30%
ANSYS, INC. 345.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.47%
NETAPP, INC. 63.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.42%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ