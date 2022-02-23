Log in
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
German Consumer Confidence Is Expected to Continue Its Downward Trend

02/23/2022 | 02:15am EST
By Maria Martinez


Consumer sentiment in Germany is expected to decline again in March, after an increase in February, due to a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates at the time of the survey and high inflation, according to GfK.

"Expectations of a significant easing in price trends at the beginning of the year have been shattered for the time being, as inflation rates continue to hover at a high level," Rolf Buerkl, consumer expert at the market-research group, said in a press release Wednesday.

GfK's forward-looking consumer sentiment index forecasts confidence among households falling to minus 8.1 in March from minus 6.7 in February. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a rise to minus 6.4 points.

GfK uses data from three subindexes from the current month to derive a sentiment figure for the coming month, measuring consumers' economic expectations, income expectations and propensity to buy. In February, there was a mixed picture: While economic expectations increased somewhat, income expectations and the propensity to buy had losses compared with the previous month.

Economic expectations rose to 24.1 in February from 22.8 in January. The outlook for the coming months is quite positive as it was recently decided to lift pandemic restrictions, GfK said.

"This gives cause for hope that consumer spending will also return as a result," Mr. Buerkl said.

However, the income expectations indicator dropped to 3.9 in February from 16.9 in January, the lowest value in over a year, according to GfK.

Inflation is the greatest current threat to income expectations as high prices for energy and food are weakening purchasing power, the market-research group said.

Propensity to buy fell to 1.4 in February from 5.2 in January, GfK's data showed.

"Despite the current decline in propensity to buy, the future expectations for a recovery of consumer sentiment are quite favorable," GfK said.


Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-22 0214ET

Heatmap :