Health-care companies rose as economic-growth fears stirred demand for defensive sectors.

The SPDR Select Sector Health Care exchange-traded fund, which tracks the health-care industry group of the S&P 500 is down roughly 4% for the year to date, paring deep losses from earlier.

Medtronic wins FDA approval for its Symplicity Spyral device for the treatment of high blood pressure.

Footwear retailer Foot Locker dropped UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx drug-benefit manager last year, while a Teamsters fund in Philadelphia recently reupped with its replacement for CVS Health's Caremark.

