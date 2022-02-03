Log in
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/02 05:04:16 pm
4589.38 PTS   +0.94%
Pre-market
-1.20%
4534.27 PTS
06:52aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Lower Ahead of -3-
DJ
06:50aEuropean Bourses Lower Midday in Global Tech Wilt
MT
Hershey forecasts annual profit above estimates on prices increases

02/03/2022 | 06:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: Containers of Hershey's chocolate syrup are seen on display in a shop in New York City

(Reuters) - Hershey Co forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, driven by higher prices for its chocolates and candies to counter inflationary pressures and strong holiday demand.

Packaged food makers are grappling with rising prices for commodities such as sugar, wheat and soy, as well as soaring shipping and labor expenses as supply chains were strained during the pandemic.

To counter inflation, Hershey, like its peers, Campbell Soup Co, Kraft Heinz Co and Unilever PLC, has been bumping up product prices in recent months.

The company expects an annual adjusted profit of between $7.84 and $7.98 per share, compared with estimates of $7.57 per share.

Net sales rose to $2.33 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.19 billion a year earlier, compared with estimates of $2.27 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ALPHABET INC. 2960 Delayed Quote.7.52%
QUALCOMM, INC. 188.2 Delayed Quote.6.25%
PERKINELMER, INC. 185.12 Delayed Quote.6.22%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 78.5 Delayed Quote.6.05%
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. 324.22 Delayed Quote.5.89%
NETFLIX, INC. 429.48 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
ETSY, INC. 138.04 Delayed Quote.-9.28%
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. 92.54 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 132.57 Delayed Quote.-24.59%
EXELON CORPORATION 42.86 Delayed Quote.-25.89%
Heatmap :