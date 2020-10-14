How the market learned to stop worrying and love the blue wave: Mike Dolan

(The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at
Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own)
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Just about the only market
consensus all year on next month's U.S. election was that it
would be volatile around the vote - but even that's turning
upside down three weeks before polling.
A narrow and disputed election result has been one of the
main investor fears for months. Bank of America's October global
fund manager survey still had 60% of its respondents expecting
the result to be contested - and three quarters said it was the
outcome likely to cause most market disruption.
But with Democratic challenger Joe Biden's consistent
opinion poll lead since May widening into election day,
bookmakers' odds on a clearcut outcome and Democrat clean sweep
of the White House and both Houses of Congress are narrowing.
Investment banks and asset managers, who have for decades
argued markets would baulk at tax and spend policies and prefer
congressional gridlock to curb any excesses, are now positively
embracing the likelihood of a clean sweep for a Democratic Party
expected to spend big and also raise wealth and corporate taxes.
With less than a month to go, Wall Street stocks are racing
to record highs again and long-elevated implied volatilities of
the S&P500 benchmark - the VIX 'fear gauge' and its November and
December futures contracts - are draining to 6-week lows.
Opinion polls now put Biden's lead over incumbent Donald
Trump in double digits, almost twice September levels.
Bookmakers in Europe put Trump as the 7/4 outsider, his longest
odds of the campaign, and the Democrats are now favorite to take
to take key swing states - Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North
Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Online market PredictIt puts the chance of a Biden White
House as high as 66% and a Democrat clean sweep at 59%.
Far from running scared, the investment world appears to be
embracing all that.
A "blue wave election outcome has curiously flipped from
consensus bear to bull catalyst in recent months," Bank of
America's investment flow strategists said on Friday.
"The more likely a sweep, the less likely we see a prolonged
election outcome," Morgan Stanley's cross-asset strategist
Andrew Sheets added.
JPMorgan strategist John Normand explains further: "The
notion that the U.S. will soon deliver another round of sizable
fiscal stimulus due to a Blue Wave is likely allowing investors
to look through the current fiscal cliff, White House antics and
even a contested election."
"In simplest terms, a Democratic sweep reboots a U.S./global
expansion that began around May, has been losing momentum since
August and is at risk of a serious stumble," he added. "Whatever
one thinks about the course of regulatory policy, the margin
impact of higher corporate taxes and the possibility of stealth
deglobalization, what will matter more for the next 12 months
will be front-loaded stimulus."
SWEEP STAKES
So, barring a big upset from here, implied volatility may
have been overcooked despite the twin uncertainties of the
pandemic and an election - never mind persistent background
angst about Brexit or yearend financial and economic stress.
Even taking account of an assumed exaggeration of the VIX
due to its use as a hedging tool, a VIX near 30 at the
end of September implied 1-2% daily market swings over the next
month. In other words, a lot of jitters were already priced.
The drop to as low as 24 over the past week - its lowest
since August - looks more measured.
Although retaining a hefty premium at 28, the November
and December VIX futures contracts are also at
their lowest since late August as Democrat odds shorten.
Currency market volatility gauges too have fallen
to their lowest since July. Only bond market vol - pricing the
effects of a steepening yield curve after a big fiscal splurge -
has tended in the other direction.
Some commentators point to the expected passing of Trump's
erratic decision-making style and 'policy via Tweet' as another
reason for lower volatility ahead.
After spiking to record highs as the pandemic unfolded, the
World Economic Policy Uncertainty Index - largely based on media
references to policy concerns - has subsided too and September's
reading was back below August 2019 levels.
Yet, it's hard to disentangle the effects of this year's
pandemic shock and massive rescues from the election itself.
Despite Trump's relative unpredictability, there's little
evidence his tenure before COVID-19 was any more volatile for
equities than the previous four years. Just prior to the
pandemic, currency volatility was half that of 2016 and bond
market vol had subsided too.
What has diverged from the VIX of late is the tech-heavy
Nasdaq's implied volatility - now showing some of the
biggest volatility premia over the wider market in 16 years.
Whether that's regulatory fears under a Democratic government or
greater use of options to bet on their continued upside is
debatable - but some see churn ahead when the election and the
pandemic move into the rear view mirror.
"A Biden win could be the moment to shift away from Big Tech
- but not necessarily for regulatory reasons," Sheets said,
adding a fiscal stimulus and a vaccine would steepen the yield
curve and hasten the end of the "abnormal economic environment"
that has disproportionately benefited Big Tech.
(By Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD
Editing by Peter Graff)