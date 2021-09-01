Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/01 05:02:21 pm
4524.09 PTS   +0.03%
After hours
0.04%
4525.76 PTS
05:28pIngersoll to keep away from SPX Flow's plan to explore alternatives
RE
05:25pU.S. SEC opens probe into EV company Workhorse Group -letter
RE
05:23pTech Flat As Jobs Data Weighs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Ingersoll to keep away from SPX Flow's plan to explore alternatives

09/01/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pumps and compressors manufacturer Ingersoll Rand Inc said on Wednesday it would not participate in SPX Flow's decision to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale or merger.

SPX Flow, which makes components for machinery used by industries such as food and beverages, in July rejected Ingersoll Rand's sweetened $3.59 billion buyout bid saying it undervalued the company and said it would explore strategic alternatives for the company.

Following this, Ingersoll's Chief Executive Officer Vicente Reynal said the company was committed to engaging with SPX Flow on a friendly basis.

Ingersoll on Wednesday added that acquisitions remain the focal point of its capital allocation framework. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about S&P 500
05:28pIngersoll to keep away from SPX Flow's plan to explore alternatives
RE
05:25pU.S. SEC opens probe into EV company Workhorse Group -letter
RE
05:23pTech Flat As Jobs Data Weighs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:04pUS Stocks Mixed Wednesday After ADP Private Payrolls Growth Trails Estimates,..
MT
04:55pUS Stocks Close Mixed Amid Unexpected Rise in Manufacturing Data, Below Expec..
MT
04:24pCHEWY : Posts Higher Adjusted EPS, Revenue in Q2; Maintains FY2021 Guidance
MT
04:16pCROWDSTRIKE : 'Rolling' After Q2 Delivers Growth Amid Strong Demand, Oppenheimer..
MT
04:09pUS ECONOMICS : Trade Deficit Expected to Narrow From July's Record
MT
03:50pTech Stocks Hanging Onto Small Wednesday Advance
MT
03:04pU.S. consumer watchdog proposes small business lending data rules
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
PVH CORP. 120.58 Delayed Quote.15.07%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 121.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.77%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 108.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.75%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 218.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.68%
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) 302.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.60%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 28.24 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 43.45 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 34.86 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
ABBVIE INC. 112.27 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 21.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.75%
Heatmap :