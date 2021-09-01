Ingersoll to keep away from SPX Flow's plan to explore alternatives

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pumps and compressors manufacturer
Ingersoll Rand Inc said on Wednesday it would not
participate in SPX Flow's decision to explore strategic
alternatives, including a sale or merger.
SPX Flow, which makes components for machinery used by
industries such as food and beverages, in July rejected
Ingersoll Rand's sweetened $3.59 billion buyout bid saying it
undervalued the company and said it would explore strategic
alternatives for the company.
Following this, Ingersoll's Chief Executive Officer Vicente
Reynal said the company was committed to engaging with SPX Flow
on a friendly basis.
Ingersoll on Wednesday added that acquisitions remain the
focal point of its capital allocation framework.
(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)