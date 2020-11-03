Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 11/03 07:57:12 pm
3357.39 PTS   +1.42%
01:24pInvestors bet on greater calm in U.S. stocks after Election Day
RE
01:14pWall Street jumps 2% as Americans head to polls
RE
01:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Gains Amid Election-Day Vote
DJ
Investors bet on greater calm in U.S. stocks after Election Day

11/03/2020 | 01:24pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors are pulling back on expectations for big swings in U.S. stocks as they look for market uncertainty to recede after Election Day.

The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street's "fear gauge," declined on Tuesday as the S&P 500 climbed nearly 2% in part on anticipation of a clear presidential election outcome.

At 35.25, the VIX is still trading well above its long-term average near 20 and is implying more than 2% moves for the S&P 500. Moreover, options on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the benchmark U.S. stock index, are pricing in a 3.5% move by the end of the week, according to Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group.

Some signs, however, show investors expect volatility to fade once the election is in the rear-view mirror. The term structure for VIX futures is inverted, with short-dated contracts trading at higher prices than longer-dated contracts - a sign that investor anxiety is most elevated in the near term.

The VIX term structure was partially inverted heading into the 2016 election, wrote Michael Purves, chief executive of Tallbacken Capital Advisors. Following that election, the VIX plummeted, and the term structure soon returned to its typical upward slope - signaling an alleviation of near-term market worries.

The term structure may not revert as quickly this time around, Purves wrote, given other lingering concerns such as the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Even so, options activity suggests some investors have been positioning for greater calm in U.S. stocks. VIX puts have traded at higher volumes than VIX calls over the past month, a departure from the norm. VIX puts are used to position for declining volatility, whereas VIX calls are used to protect against climbing volatility.

"From a volatility standpoint, the sentiment seems to have shifted," said Andrew Thrasher, portfolio manager at the Financial Enhancement Group.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Dan Grebler)


ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.94% 27425.52 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
NASDAQ 100 1.86% 11287.038617 Delayed Quote.26.93%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.82% 11154.480765 Delayed Quote.22.12%
S&P 500 1.77% 3367.17 Delayed Quote.2.46%
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 23.28 Real-time Estimate Quote.30.42%
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. 250.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.73%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 27.025 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.98%
GARTNER INC 140.04 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.01%
CATALENT, INC. 95.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.01%
HESS CORPORATION 36.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.61%
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. 85.295 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.75%
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. 26.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.68%
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC. 41 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.79%
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 17.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.-12.14%
