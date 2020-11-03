Investors bet on greater calm in U.S. stocks after Election Day

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors are pulling back on
expectations for big swings in U.S. stocks as they look for
market uncertainty to recede after Election Day.
The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street's "fear
gauge," declined on Tuesday as the S&P 500 climbed nearly
2% in part on anticipation of a clear presidential election
outcome.
At 35.25, the VIX is still trading well above its long-term
average near 20 and is implying more than 2% moves for the S&P
500. Moreover, options on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust, an
exchange-traded fund that tracks the benchmark U.S. stock index,
are pricing in a 3.5% move by the end of the week, according to
Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at
Susquehanna Financial Group.
Some signs, however, show investors expect volatility to
fade once the election is in the rear-view mirror. The term
structure for VIX futures is inverted, with short-dated
contracts trading at higher prices than longer-dated contracts -
a sign that investor anxiety is most elevated in the near term.
The VIX term structure was partially inverted heading into
the 2016 election, wrote Michael Purves, chief executive of
Tallbacken Capital Advisors. Following that election, the VIX
plummeted, and the term structure soon returned to its typical
upward slope - signaling an alleviation of near-term market
worries.
The term structure may not revert as quickly this time
around, Purves wrote, given other lingering concerns such as the
novel coronavirus pandemic.
Even so, options activity suggests some investors have been
positioning for greater calm in U.S. stocks. VIX puts have
traded at higher volumes than VIX calls over the past month, a
departure from the norm. VIX puts are used to position for
declining volatility, whereas VIX calls are used to protect
against climbing volatility.
"From a volatility standpoint, the sentiment seems to have
shifted," said Andrew Thrasher, portfolio manager at the
Financial Enhancement Group.
