Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/24 05:13:59 pm
3431.28 PTS   +1.00%
After hours
0.03%
3432.28 PTS
10:45pSalesforce to replace Exxon in Dow Jones Industrial Average index next week
RE
10:40pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryNewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

TOP STORIES

Owner of Kings and Balducci's Supermarkets Files for Bankruptcy

The parent of Kings Food Markets and Balducci's has filed for bankruptcy, as a sales boost amid the Covid-19 pandemic wasn't enough to overcome years of pressure from big national chains, online retailers and meal-kit companies.

KB US Holdings Inc. sought chapter 11 protection Sunday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., with a $75 million buyout offer from New York investment firm TLI Bedrock LLC.

Domino's Adds Two New Pizzas To The Menu: Chicken Taco And Cheeseburger -- MarketWatch

Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) said Monday that it has added two new pizzas to the menu: chicken taco and cheeseburger. The chicken taco pizza includes American, provolone and cheddar cheeses, taco seasoning and grilled chicken. The cheeseburger pizza is topped with ketchup-mustard sauce, beef and three cheeses. Domino's Pizza stock rose 1% in Monday premarket trading and has rallied nearly 43% for 2020 to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 5.2% for the year so far.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Jubilant FoodWorks Looks Well-Placed for Industry Recovery -- Market Talk

0820 GMT - Jubilant FoodWorks may be one of the best-positioned companies to benefit from the surprisingly fast recovery of India's food-services industry, ICICI Securities says. The company's sizable fleet of delivery riders gives it a competitive advantage and establishes it as customers' first choice, the brokerage says. Food aggregators' business has returned to about 80% of pre-Covid-19 levels, and consolidation among them lowers the probability of discount wars, it says. Jubilant also faces less competition as restaurants have closed due to the pandemic, ICICI Securities says. It upgrades the stock to add from hold and raises the target to INR2,100 from INR1,800. Shares rise 6.0% to INR2,095.65. (clarence.leong@wsj.com)

Oil Closes Higher As Storms Hit The Gulf -- Market Talk

16:03 ET - US oil prices rise as a couple of tropical storms bring rainfall and gusty winds to parts of the Gulf of Mexico, forcing the industry to trim offshore production in the region. The WTI benchmark rose 0.7% to $42.62 a barrel. U.S. gasoline futures for delivery in September added 6.5% to $1.3671 a gallon on the New York Mercantile Exchange, posting their largest one-day advance since mid-May. Prices are back to early March levels, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down most of the world's economy, but remain below where they started the year. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Little Changed Amid Supply Concerns -- Market Talk

15:40 ET - Concerns that US ranchers are placing too many cows in feedlots will keep weighing down on prices for the time being, Archer's broker Dennis Smith tells WSJ. A report last week showed that placement was higher than expected earlier this months and traders believe the trend is lingering on. "The idea has been entrenched that placement in August has been rising," helping support more selling in the market, Smith says. Hog futures, meanwhile, are weakening despite today's small rise, according to the broker. "There's a lot of pork into the pipeline and that's typically not the case" at this time of the year, he said. Hogs rise 0.7% and live cattle slides 0.6%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 24 
 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Aug 24       +$ 62.84            +$ 26.22 
Aug 21       +$ 61.53            +$ 24.13 
Aug 20       +$ 69.70            +$ 29.57 
 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice   95.8 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select   99.3 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.53 per hundred pounds, to $227.47, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $2.26 per hundred pounds, to $211.25. The total load count was 112. Wholesale pork prices rose 97 cents, to $73.93 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.35% 28308.46 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.16% 142.225 End-of-day quote.-1.65%
ICICI SECURITIES LIMITED 3.68% 485.5 End-of-day quote.19.35%
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED 7.37% 2123.8 End-of-day quote.28.54%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 105.55 End-of-day quote.-15.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.35% 45.02 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 11626.173314 Delayed Quote.32.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 11379.718047 Delayed Quote.26.07%
S&P 500 1.00% 3431.28 Delayed Quote.5.15%
WTI -0.08% 42.373 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
10:45pSalesforce to replace Exxon in Dow Jones Industrial Average index next week
RE
10:40pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher as Investors Cheer Potential Co..
DJ
09:24pS&P, Nasdaq close at new highs as Wall Street rides bull momentum
RE
09:19pGlobal stocks advance on coronavirus treatment hopes, dollar gains
RE
09:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher as Investors Cheer Potential Co..
DJ
08:58pDollar inches higher, Fed Chair Powell's speech major focus this week
RE
08:57pDollar inches higher, Fed Chair Powell's speech major focus this week
RE
08:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 13.44 Delayed Quote.10.53%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 16.14 Delayed Quote.10.17%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 36.32 Delayed Quote.9.93%
WESTROCK COMPANY 31.28 Delayed Quote.9.91%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 29.8 Delayed Quote.9.28%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 419.76 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 489.48 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
HOLOGIC, INC. 65.33 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
HUMANA INC. 406.08 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
CENTENE CORPORATION 60.28 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group