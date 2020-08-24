LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Owner of Kings and Balducci's Supermarkets Files for Bankruptcy

The parent of Kings Food Markets and Balducci's has filed for bankruptcy, as a sales boost amid the Covid-19 pandemic wasn't enough to overcome years of pressure from big national chains, online retailers and meal-kit companies.

KB US Holdings Inc. sought chapter 11 protection Sunday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., with a $75 million buyout offer from New York investment firm TLI Bedrock LLC.

Domino's Adds Two New Pizzas To The Menu: Chicken Taco And Cheeseburger -- MarketWatch

Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) said Monday that it has added two new pizzas to the menu: chicken taco and cheeseburger. The chicken taco pizza includes American, provolone and cheddar cheeses, taco seasoning and grilled chicken. The cheeseburger pizza is topped with ketchup-mustard sauce, beef and three cheeses. Domino's Pizza stock rose 1% in Monday premarket trading and has rallied nearly 43% for 2020 to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 5.2% for the year so far.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Jubilant FoodWorks Looks Well-Placed for Industry Recovery -- Market Talk

0820 GMT - Jubilant FoodWorks may be one of the best-positioned companies to benefit from the surprisingly fast recovery of India's food-services industry, ICICI Securities says. The company's sizable fleet of delivery riders gives it a competitive advantage and establishes it as customers' first choice, the brokerage says. Food aggregators' business has returned to about 80% of pre-Covid-19 levels, and consolidation among them lowers the probability of discount wars, it says. Jubilant also faces less competition as restaurants have closed due to the pandemic, ICICI Securities says. It upgrades the stock to add from hold and raises the target to INR2,100 from INR1,800. Shares rise 6.0% to INR2,095.65. (clarence.leong@wsj.com)

Oil Closes Higher As Storms Hit The Gulf -- Market Talk

16:03 ET - US oil prices rise as a couple of tropical storms bring rainfall and gusty winds to parts of the Gulf of Mexico, forcing the industry to trim offshore production in the region. The WTI benchmark rose 0.7% to $42.62 a barrel. U.S. gasoline futures for delivery in September added 6.5% to $1.3671 a gallon on the New York Mercantile Exchange, posting their largest one-day advance since mid-May. Prices are back to early March levels, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down most of the world's economy, but remain below where they started the year. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Little Changed Amid Supply Concerns -- Market Talk

15:40 ET - Concerns that US ranchers are placing too many cows in feedlots will keep weighing down on prices for the time being, Archer's broker Dennis Smith tells WSJ. A report last week showed that placement was higher than expected earlier this months and traders believe the trend is lingering on. "The idea has been entrenched that placement in August has been rising," helping support more selling in the market, Smith says. Hog futures, meanwhile, are weakening despite today's small rise, according to the broker. "There's a lot of pork into the pipeline and that's typically not the case" at this time of the year, he said. Hogs rise 0.7% and live cattle slides 0.6%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 24 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Aug 24 +$ 62.84 +$ 26.22 Aug 21 +$ 61.53 +$ 24.13 Aug 20 +$ 69.70 +$ 29.57 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 95.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 99.3 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.53 per hundred pounds, to $227.47, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $2.26 per hundred pounds, to $211.25. The total load count was 112. Wholesale pork prices rose 97 cents, to $73.93 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.