LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

Walmart Sells Majority Stake in Asda to U.K. Consortium for $8.8 Billion

Walmart Inc. agreed to sell its U.K. grocery-store chain Asda Group Ltd. to a private investment group in a deal that values the company at 6.8 billion pounds, equivalent to $8.8 billion, as the world's largest retailer reorganizes its international businesses in favor of bets on the growth of online services.

The retail giant is selling a majority of Asda to TDR Capital, a Europe-focused buyout firm, and U.K.-based entrepreneur brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa. The deal marks the end to a monthslong process that was temporarily interrupted this summer to meet surging demand for food basics in the U.S. amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Tesco Investors Set to Eye Dividends at 1H -- Market Talk

1346 GMT - Tesco investors might be hoping for a special dividend when the U.K. grocery chain reports first-half results Oct. 7, says Hargreaves Lansdown. "There's a lot of interest about whether the proceeds of the proposed sale of the Asian business will be earmarked for a special return to shareholders," says HL's Susannah Streeter. "But no dividend is guaranteed and Tesco could decide this cash injection would be better used for investing in the business - including continuing to ramp up online capacity." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

China Returns to Buying US Grain Exports -- Market Talk

10:05 ET - After being absent from flash sales notices for most of the week, the USDA confirmed Friday that China is back purchasing US grain exports - with 264,000 metric tons of soybeans being sold to China, along with 252,000 tons sold to unknown destinations. However, it appears that grains traders are pre-occupied with other events, including President Trump testing positive for coronavirus and Wednesday's grain stocks report from the USDA - which showed stocks of old-crop soybeans in the US at 523 million bushels. "Beans didn't get the bullish shocker on Wednesday and the market has struggled to add value," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "Look for choppy trade with buying interest likely to emerge on a drop below $10.00 [per bushel]." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

S&P 500 Closes Lower After Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The S&P 500 fell Friday, on pace to snap a recent run of gains, after President Trump said he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus.

The overnight development jolted investors and added to the political uncertainty about a month ahead of the election. For now, some investors' initial impulse has been to sell stocks, pare back risk as they grapple with the implications of President Trump's infection.

Livestock Futures Fall After Trump Coronavirus News -- Market Talk

15:07 ET - Livestock futures trading on the CME finished lower - with most-active live cattle futures closing down 0.6% to $1.111 per pound, while lean hog futures fell 0.6% to 62.5 cents per pound. "Prices gapped lower today on news that President Trump and the First Lady have been infected with the Coronavirus sending many sectors sharply lower," says Michael Seery of Seery Futures. For the week, live cattle futures finished slightly up, moving 0.4% higher since Monday. Lean hog futures, on the other hand, have fallen 2.9% since the start of the week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 2 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Oct 2 +$ 55.13 +$ 69.30 Oct 1 +$ 61.06 +$ 79.59 Sep 30 +$ 49.26 +$ 67.34 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.2 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 110.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 10 cents per hundred pounds, to $218.88, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 1 cent per hundred pounds, to $207.61. The total load count was 121. Wholesale pork prices fell $4.79, to $91.30 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.