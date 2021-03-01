Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/01 05:05:41 pm
3901.82 PTS   +2.38%
After hours
-0.05%
3899.76 PTS
05:35pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:21pTech Up As Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:11pCLOSE UPDATE : Stocks Start Week Higher as $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan Advances to Senate
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

03/01/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOP STORIES

BRF Says SEC Closes Bribery-Related Probe -- Market Talk

1315 ET - The US Securities and Exchange Commission has closed a bribery-related investigation into BRF S.A., the Brazilian food company said. In a letter on Feb. 25, the SEC said it had concluded its investigation and did not intend to recommend an enforcement action, according to BRF. The company on Friday said it would continue to cooperate with ongoing criminal probes by Brazilian and US prosecutors. The probes stretch back to 2017, when Brazilian federal police began investigating whether BRF and other meat producers and exporters had bribed sanitary officials for health certificates. (dylan.tokar@wsj.com ; @dgtokar)

Wm. Morrison Seen Strengthening Its Wholesale Unit -- Market Talk

1025 GMT - Wm. Morrison Supermarkets' extended partnership with McColl's Retail is a positive deal, according to Shore Capital. The U.K. grocer has made an agreement that not only underscores the strong commercial relations between the two companies but also suggests brand development and potentially stronger mix benefits to its wholesale channel, Shore says. Meanwhile, press speculation hints toward a possible supply deal with Amazon, which would further strengthen Morrison's wholesale division, the brokerage adds. Shares are up 0.5% at 171.7 pence. (matteo.castia@dowjones.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

USDA Looks to Bolster Farm Incomes -- Market Talk

1225 ET - Nearly 90% of US farmers report that their primary income does not come from their farm, says Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack during a virtual interview with the National Farmers Union-- something the USDA hopes to address in the course of the Biden administration. "If we're going to turn things around... we're going to have to work so farmers don't make money just off of the sale of commodities," says Vilsack. Other potential revenue streams that the agency wants to make available to farmers includes carbon sequestration and investing in new technology to monetize waste products like manure. "This is going to be a very proactive USDA," says Vilsack. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Starbucks Non-dairy Beverages, Including Oatly Oatmilk Coffee Drinks, Go Nationwide On March 2 -- MarketWatch

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) said Monday that new non-dairy beverages, including those made with Oatly oatmilk, are going nationwide on Tuesday. The Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso are the latest menu additions. The Honey Oatmilk Latte will be available across the country for the first time. And customers will now have the option to add Oatly oatmilk to their drinks, along with soymilk, coconutmilk and almondmilk. Oatly's parent company, Havre Global AB, announced last week that it had confidentially filed to go public . Also for spring, Starbucks is adding an iced pineapple matcha drink, and the Pink Drink, a strawberry açaí beverage made with coconutmilk. Starbucks shares are up 37.7% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 29% for the period.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Put Brakes on Skid -- Market Talk

1507 ET - After dropping during the last two sessions, lean hog futures on the CME finished higher Monday - with the most-active contract up 0.7% to 87.725 cents per pound. Improvements to macro conditions driving the wider equity markets helped lift hogs today. "Fundamentals remain bullish in the hogs due to very strong pork demand and what many believe are going to be a drop off in hog slaughter numbers as we move into the spring," says independent trader Dan Norcini. "Pork demand will pick up seasonally as the warmer weather returns across the country while export markets for pork remain robust." Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished down 0.9% to $1.18975 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 1 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Mar  1       +$ 16.64            +$ 62.52 
Feb 26       +$ 21.05            +$ 63.76 
Feb 25       +$ 26.70            +$ 68.08 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice  116.3 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  114.0 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell $1.50 per hundred pounds, to $239.03, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $2.09 per hundred pounds, to $227.64. The total load count was 85. Wholesale pork prices fell 58 cents, to $91.48 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRF S.A. -7.16% 21.64 End-of-day quote.-1.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.95% 31535.51 Delayed Quote.1.06%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.15% 137.4 End-of-day quote.-0.20%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.29% 119.325 End-of-day quote.0.13%
NASDAQ 100 2.89% 13282.952804 Delayed Quote.0.16%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.01% 13588.828646 Delayed Quote.2.36%
S&P 500 2.38% 3901.82 Delayed Quote.1.47%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -1.07% 106.87 Delayed Quote.0.98%
All news about S&P 500
05:35pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:21pTech Up As Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:11pCLOSE UPDATE : Stocks Start Week Higher as $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan Advances ..
MT
04:52pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge, With S&P 500 Logging Best Day Since J..
DJ
04:32pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Monday
MT
04:28pWall Street rallies on U.S. stimulus and vaccine hopes as bond markets calm
RE
04:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge, With S&P 500 Logging Best Day Since J..
DJ
04:17pS&P 500 surges in strongest one-day rise since June
RE
04:12pCanada Stocks Start March With Gains of Near 240 Pts, With CAE To the Fore; B..
MT
03:59pUS Stocks Set to Start Week Higher as Treasury Yields Soften, $1.9 Trillion S..
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. 59.71 Delayed Quote.12.51%
ETSY, INC. 244.58 Delayed Quote.11.04%
NRG ENERGY, INC 40.36 Delayed Quote.10.55%
INVESCO LTD. 24.74 Delayed Quote.10.35%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 24.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.26%
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT) 153.73 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
TAPESTRY, INC. 42.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.52%
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. 123.79 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 26.31 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION 247.94 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ