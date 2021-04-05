Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

04/05/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOP STORIES

BBQ Shares Rise After Jump in Famous Dave's March Sales, New Restaurants

Restaurant operator BBQ Holdings Inc.'s shares rose Monday after the restaurant operator flagged a jump in same-store sales in March for its Famous Dave's chain and unveiled plans for a first Famous Dave's drive-through and new Quick 'Que restaurants in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

The plans were disclosed as BBQ reported a widened fourth-quarter loss but a rise in overall revenue after being squeezed by a decrease in same-store franchise-related revenue due to Covid-19-related restrictions.

Pandemic Puts Grocery Retail Front and Center for Peet's Coffee

As the coronavirus pandemic shifted economic activity from urban downtowns to home offices last year, it rapidly made winners out of companies primed for e-commerce and losers out of those built around traditional in-person sales.

Peet's Coffee Inc., a large privately owned coffee company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, found itself on both sides of that dynamic. Sales at the company's coffee shops--the largest share of which are in California--plummeted as coronavirus restrictions forced locations to close temporarily, yet business boomed for Peet's sales through grocery stores and online as the company used its direct-supply model to keep shelves stocked.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Chipotle CEO's 2020 Pay More Than Doubles, As COVID-related PSU Modifications Provided A $23 Million Boost -- MarketWatch

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) disclosed in its proxy statement (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1058090/000114036121011501/nc10018909x1_def14a.htm#t2020SCT) filed Monday that Chief Executive Brian Niccol's 2020 compensation more than doubled from the year before, as stock awards jumped fivefold amid COVID-related modifications. Niccol's total compensation was $38.04 million in 2020, up from $16.07 million in 2019. That included an increase in base salary to $1.24 million from $1.20 million, a jump in the value of stock awards to $29.22 million from $5.70 million and a rise in the value of option awards to $4.00 million from $2.73 million. Elsewhere, non-equity incentive plan compensation fell to $3.15 million from $3.87 million while "all other compensation" declined to $420,529 from $2.57 million. For Niccol, all other compensation included 195,977 in company compensation to retirement plans, $129,072 for personal aircraft use and $50,031 for temporary security detail. Meanwhile, total 2020 compensation excluding COVID-related modifications to performance share units (PSUs) was $14.81 million. Mexican food restaurant chain's stock rose 0.6% in midday trading and has tacked on 4.4% year to date. It soared 65.7% in 2020, including a 21.8% tumble in the first quarter followed by a 112% surge in the final three quarters, after running up 93.9% in 2019. In comparison, the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) advanced 28.2% in 2020 and the S&P 500 gained 16.3%.

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Turn Around -- Market Talk

15:27 ET - Live-cattle futures trading on the CME closed up 1.5% to $1.24425 a pound, while lean-hog futures end trading down 0.7% to $1.056. For hogs, the movement has turned lower despite fundamentals suggesting a lower supply availability. "Hog slaughter last week was the second lowest so far this year, with only the winter storm affected week in February registering a lower kill," Steiner Consulting says. Meanwhile, cattle futures turn up to a price last seen in late February. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 5 
 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
 
Apr  5       +$ 12.38            +$ 90.89 
Apr  2       +$ 14.77            +$ 91.81 
Apr  1       +$ 13.65            +$ 89.92 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
                                  Beef 
          For Today              Choice  111.2 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)      Select  112.5 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $5.82 per hundred pounds, to $258.67, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $2.89 per hundred pounds, to $249.86. The total load count was 105. Wholesale pork prices fell 43 cents, to $108.01 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 1726ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.13% 33527.19 Delayed Quote.8.32%
NASDAQ 100 2.02% 13598.163051 Delayed Quote.3.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.67% 13705.593052 Delayed Quote.4.59%
S&P 500 1.44% 4077.91 Delayed Quote.7.02%
All news about S&P 500
05:57pUS Stocks Start Week Higher on Upbeat Jobs, Services Data; Dow, S&P Set Recor..
MT
05:33pSupreme Court Sides With Google Over Oracle in Multibillion-Dollar Copyright ..
DJ
05:27pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:59pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Start Week Higher on Upbeat Jobs, Services Data; Dow, S..
MT
04:44pConsumer Financial Protection Bureau Proposes Mortgage Servicing Rules to Cur..
MT
04:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes ..
RE
04:25pS&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes $2 trillion
RE
04:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong economic data lifts Dow, S&P 500 to record c..
RE
04:10pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Monday
MT
03:56pUS Stocks on Track to Close Higher on Upbeat Jobs, Services Data; Dow, S&P Hi..
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 29.71 Delayed Quote.7.18%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 61.04 Delayed Quote.5.61%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 41.7 Delayed Quote.5.04%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 35.36 Delayed Quote.4.74%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 28.11 Delayed Quote.4.65%
ETSY, INC. 197.2 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 75.4 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 152.18 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 25.31 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 149.42 Delayed Quote.-8.16%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ