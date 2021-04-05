LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

BBQ Shares Rise After Jump in Famous Dave's March Sales, New Restaurants

Restaurant operator BBQ Holdings Inc.'s shares rose Monday after the restaurant operator flagged a jump in same-store sales in March for its Famous Dave's chain and unveiled plans for a first Famous Dave's drive-through and new Quick 'Que restaurants in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

The plans were disclosed as BBQ reported a widened fourth-quarter loss but a rise in overall revenue after being squeezed by a decrease in same-store franchise-related revenue due to Covid-19-related restrictions.

Pandemic Puts Grocery Retail Front and Center for Peet's Coffee

As the coronavirus pandemic shifted economic activity from urban downtowns to home offices last year, it rapidly made winners out of companies primed for e-commerce and losers out of those built around traditional in-person sales.

Peet's Coffee Inc., a large privately owned coffee company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, found itself on both sides of that dynamic. Sales at the company's coffee shops--the largest share of which are in California--plummeted as coronavirus restrictions forced locations to close temporarily, yet business boomed for Peet's sales through grocery stores and online as the company used its direct-supply model to keep shelves stocked.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Chipotle CEO's 2020 Pay More Than Doubles, As COVID-related PSU Modifications Provided A $23 Million Boost -- MarketWatch

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) disclosed in its proxy statement (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1058090/000114036121011501/nc10018909x1_def14a.htm#t2020SCT) filed Monday that Chief Executive Brian Niccol's 2020 compensation more than doubled from the year before, as stock awards jumped fivefold amid COVID-related modifications. Niccol's total compensation was $38.04 million in 2020, up from $16.07 million in 2019. That included an increase in base salary to $1.24 million from $1.20 million, a jump in the value of stock awards to $29.22 million from $5.70 million and a rise in the value of option awards to $4.00 million from $2.73 million. Elsewhere, non-equity incentive plan compensation fell to $3.15 million from $3.87 million while "all other compensation" declined to $420,529 from $2.57 million. For Niccol, all other compensation included 195,977 in company compensation to retirement plans, $129,072 for personal aircraft use and $50,031 for temporary security detail. Meanwhile, total 2020 compensation excluding COVID-related modifications to performance share units (PSUs) was $14.81 million. Mexican food restaurant chain's stock rose 0.6% in midday trading and has tacked on 4.4% year to date. It soared 65.7% in 2020, including a 21.8% tumble in the first quarter followed by a 112% surge in the final three quarters, after running up 93.9% in 2019. In comparison, the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) advanced 28.2% in 2020 and the S&P 500 gained 16.3%.

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Turn Around -- Market Talk

15:27 ET - Live-cattle futures trading on the CME closed up 1.5% to $1.24425 a pound, while lean-hog futures end trading down 0.7% to $1.056. For hogs, the movement has turned lower despite fundamentals suggesting a lower supply availability. "Hog slaughter last week was the second lowest so far this year, with only the winter storm affected week in February registering a lower kill," Steiner Consulting says. Meanwhile, cattle futures turn up to a price last seen in late February. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Apr 5 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations. All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Apr 5 +$ 12.38 +$ 90.89 Apr 2 +$ 14.77 +$ 91.81 Apr 1 +$ 13.65 +$ 89.92 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 111.2 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 112.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $5.82 per hundred pounds, to $258.67, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $2.89 per hundred pounds, to $249.86. The total load count was 105. Wholesale pork prices fell 43 cents, to $108.01 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 1726ET