Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed's classified development program loss will be future production program

07/26/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp told Wall Street analysts on Monday that it had a $225 million loss on a classified development program at its Aeronautics business unit, sending its shares down, but said the work will eventually lead to a production contract.

Lockheed's classified work has been growing as the U.S. government spends more on researching and developing next- generation weapons systems.

Lockheed raised its full-year earnings per share guidance as the U.S. weapons supplier's space business boosted revenue, but the $225 million loss caused the company to miss analysts' earning per share estimates.

Lockheed's largest unit, aeronautics - which makes the F-35 fighter jet, experienced "performance issues" on the classified development program during the quarter.

After this charge and a "deep dive" with the customer in May, Chief Financial Officer Ken Possenriede told analysts "roughly 40% of that cost has already occurred, and the other 60% is embedded in the new estimate to complete" the program.

Possenriede told Reuters in an interview that "this is going to cost more and take longer to build than we anticipated, and this is the development portion of this program, it'll then go into production and then there'll be other pieces of this thing that will make this a strong business case for us."

Lockheed shares were down 3% at $369.21 on Monday afternoon.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Mike Stone


© Reuters 2021
All news about S&P 500
01:43pEquities Hover Around Record Levels in Midday Trading
MT
01:10pNew Home Sales Unexpectedly Retreat in June to Post Third Straight Monthly De..
MT
12:22pWall Street hovers near record highs before tech earnings, Fed meeting
RE
12:20pWall Street hovers near record highs before tech earnings, Fed meeting
RE
10:30aU.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Fell in June
DJ
10:07aWall Street falls from record highs as earnings-heavy week kicks off
RE
10:05aVIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS : Hires Kristian Humer as CFO, Chief Business Officer
MT
09:51aEV maker Lucid rises in Nasdaq debut after merger with Klein-backed SPAC
RE
09:44aToday on Wall Street: Busy week ahead
09:42aGoldman Sachs trims U.S. growth forecasts on slower service sector recovery
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HASBRO, INC. 103.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.12.35%
AON PLC 254.585 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.51%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 7.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.84%
PERKINELMER, INC. 171.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.17%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 26.535 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.57%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 44.805 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.11%
INCYTE CORPORATION 77.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.30%
CATALENT, INC. 113.065 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.75%
TWITTER, INC. 68.41 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.58%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 207.59 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.31%
Heatmap :