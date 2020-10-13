Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/12 04:50:20 pm
3534.22 PTS   +1.64%
Pre-market
-0.15%
3528.92 PTS
09:53aLondon stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh
RE
09:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Shares slip as coronavirus worries overshadow positive China data
RE
09:28aShares slip as coronavirus worries overshadow positive China data
RE
London stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh

10/13/2020 | 04:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - UK stocks fell on Tuesday as concerns around the timeline of a COVID-19 vaccine and new business curbs hit risk appetite ahead of a self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 retreated from four-month highs, led by aero <.FTNMX2710>, travel and leisure <.FTNMX5750> and financial <.FTNMX8770> stocks.

Johnson & Johnson said it has paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying a high-profile effort to contain the global pandemic.

The FTSE pharmaceuticals sector <.FTNMX4570> lost 0.3%, while futures tracking the U.S. S&P 500 shed 0.2%.

"(The vaccine news) definitely took some steam out of the U.S. market and it definitely became the talking point of the morning in terms of market sentiment," said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities.

Signs of progress on a COVID-19 vaccine and global stimulus have helped UK equity benchmarks rise from their coronavirus-driven lows in March, but they have lagged their U.S. and European peers as data points to a slowing domestic economic recovery.

Figures on Tuesday showed Britain's unemployment rate rose more than expected in the three months to August to its highest in more than three years and new restrictions announced on Monday are likely to make that level worse, analysts said.

Separate surveys showed British consumers ramped up their spending sharply last month, while grocery sales growth accelerated in September.

Shares of Tesco Plc and WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc were up more than 1%.

Focus later in the week will be on a European Union summit, which is the self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit trade deal.

In company news, clothing retailer French Connection Group Plc tumbled 18.4% after posting a plunge in first-half sales due to the health crisis.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Devik Jain

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.88% 28837.52 Delayed Quote.1.05%
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC -16.20% 7.5 Delayed Quote.-75.55%
NASDAQ 100 3.09% 12088.105572 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.56% 11876.259158 Delayed Quote.29.06%
S&P 500 1.64% 3534.22 Delayed Quote.7.63%
TESCO PLC 1.20% 221.721 Delayed Quote.-14.15%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 1.42% 174.881 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Heatmap :
Categories
