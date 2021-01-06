Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Markets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate

01/06/2021 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Control of U.S. Senate hangs in the balance as Georgia begins counting ballots

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian markets were leaning toward a Democratic win in crucial Senate contests on Wednesday as Treasury yields hit 10-month highs on expectations of more debt-funded spending on COVID-stimulus, infrastructure and renewable energy.

Analysts generally assume this would be positive for economic growth globally and thus for most risk assets, but negative for bonds and the dollar as the U.S. budget and trade deficits swell even further.

The head-to-head runoff elections in Georgia for the state's two Senate seats became necessary when no candidate in either race exceeded 50% of the vote in November elections.

Early voting results were still nail-bitingly close and Democrats need to win both contests to take control of the Senate, while just one win would see Republicans remain in charge and likely lead to legislative deadlock.

Democratic control of the Senate would give more scope for President-elect Joe Biden to act on his ambitious agenda, which includes new stimulus and infrastructure spending.

It might also include higher corporate taxes and tighter regulations, policies not typically favoured by Wall Street.

That in turn could increase regulatory risks for banks, healthcare, big-tech and fossil fuel companies, while crimping after tax earnings and EPS valuations.

The risk was enough to see Nasdaq futures slip 1.1% in Asia, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.5%.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 0.99%, the highest since the market mayhem of mid-March and just a whisker from the psychological 1.0% bulwark.

"The market is having to contemplate potentially much higher bond yields from the deficit implications of Biden budgetary arithmetic, assuming he proved able to implement his plans," added Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

"That said, a decent case is made for risk markets being enamoured at the prospects of stronger fiscal support in 2021, putting aside for now - but not indefinitely - concerns about higher taxes and regulation."

Analysts assume a much-needed splurge on infrastructure would be positive for economic growth, jobs and sectors such as construction and transport.

Yet it would have to be funded by more borrowing, a negative for the dollar which is already creaking under the burden of ballooning budget and trade deficits.

"The U.S. basic balance of payments - the current account plus long-term investment flows - is the most negative in over a decade, suggesting there is no underlying demand for dollars," said Elias Haddad, a senior currency strategist at CBA.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 30391.6 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.85% 12802.375783 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 12818.960246 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.71% 3726.86 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
All news about S&P 500
12:49aStocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Georgia
RE
12:49aMarkets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate
RE
12:49aStocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Georgia
RE
12:48aS&P DJI Won't Remove China Telcos From Benchmarks
DJ
12:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P Dow Jones to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese t..
RE
01/05Trump bars U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay
RE
01/05S&p 500 futures extend drop, down 0.5%; nasdaq 100 futures fall 1%
RE
01/05Stocks fall, bond yields rise as investors brace for possible Democrat triump..
RE
01/05Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures down 0.7%
RE
01/05Trump bars U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 19.21 Delayed Quote.10.09%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 53.67 Delayed Quote.9.66%
APACHE CORPORATION 16.18 Delayed Quote.9.55%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 7.45 Delayed Quote.9.08%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 20.41 Delayed Quote.8.39%
MOODY'S CORPORATION 284.38 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
FORTINET, INC. 141.74 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
PULTEGROUP, INC. 41.07 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
VORNADO REALTY TRUST 35.64 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
VERISIGN 206.5 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ