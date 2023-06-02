Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied as traders bet a mixed jobs report would create a "Goldilocks scenario" with economic growth neither too hot nor too cold.

U.S. employers added a seasonally adjusted 339,000 jobs in May and the prior two months' payrolls were revised up by nearly 100,000, the Labor Department said. "I think this is all about jobs," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

The combination of the strong jobs data and indications from Fed officials that a pause in rate hikes is likely at the upcoming meeting was a tonic for the stock market, said the strategist. "If we hold these gains, this will be the highest [S&P 500] close since November," said Kinahan.

"Right now, we only see about 30% probability of a quarter-point hike in June."

Grain futures rose sharply on forecasts for dry weather in U.S. planting regions.

Suggestions that China could introduce fiscal stimulus drove up prices of industrial commodities, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "Many analysts have noted that you need to have more targeted monetary policy, the previous rate cuts have not done the job for the property market, it's still mired in debt. Municipalities are mired in debt. The country has a high debt level for such a young cohort. It's becoming increasingly clear that they're going to have to introduce fiscal policy to complement monetary policy."

