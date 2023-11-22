Producers of metals and other raw materials were rangebound without any big news to move the market.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to movements in the greenback, wobbled between small gains and losses while the U.S. dollar gradually strengthened.

The SPDR Select Sector Materials exchange-traded fund, which tracks the materials industry group of the S&P 500, remained flat.

5E Advanced Materials shares rose after the exploration company received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approval to begin the in-situ mining process at its 5E Boron Americas Complex in southern California. The complex has been given a "critical infrastructure" designation by the U.S. government because of its potential to produce boron, which is in demand for decarbonization efforts.

