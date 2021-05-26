Michael Kors parent forecasts annual revenue above expectations

The Michael Kors and Versace parent expects revenue of about $5.1 billion for its fiscal 2022. Analysts were estimating $4.99 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, fueled by robust demand for its high-end bags and purses across markets.

Revenue edged higher to $1.20 billion in the three months ended March 27, from $1.19 billion a year earlier, the owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo said.

Analysts had expected $1.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)