    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/25 05:02:51 pm
4188.13 PTS   -0.21%
Pre-market
0.39%
4204.63 PTS
07:26aPINDUODUO  : China's Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates amid online shopping boom
RE
07:21aWALL STREET LEANS FORWARD PRE-BELL : Futures Green, Europe Steady, Asia Higher
MT
05:36aMorgan Stanley boss acknowledges slow progress on diversity
RE
Michael Kors parent forecasts annual revenue above expectations

05/26/2021 | 07:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk by a Michael Kors store in Lakewood

(Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday forecast annual revenue above Wall Street expectations, betting on shoppers returning to stores in the United States following speedy vaccinations and pent-up demand for luxury goods in Europe.

The Michael Kors and Versace parent expects revenue of about $5.1 billion for its fiscal 2022. Analysts were estimating $4.99 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, fueled by robust demand for its high-end bags and purses across markets.

Revenue edged higher to $1.20 billion in the three months ended March 27, from $1.19 billion a year earlier, the owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo said.

Analysts had expected $1.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
SYNOPSYS INC. 255.83 Delayed Quote.2.92%
D.R. HORTON, INC. 93.2 Delayed Quote.2.31%
PFIZER, INC. 40.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.15%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 31.78 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.12%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 264.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.09%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 32.94 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 24.14 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 55.75 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC 93.5 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
UNDER ARMOUR, INC. 18.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-15.61%
Heatmap :