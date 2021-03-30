Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 03/30 09:24:22 pm
3965 PTS   -0.15%
03:20pDollar gains, global stocks slip as tech weighs
RE
03:09pNasdaq turns higher in late afternoon trading; s&p 500, dow pare losses
RE
03:03pBenchmark U.S. Treasury yield zeroing in on 2%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ TURNS HIGHER IN LATE AFTERNOON TRADING; S&P 500, DOW PARE LOSSES

03/30/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ TURNS HIGHER IN LATE AFTERNOON TRADING; S&P 500, DOW PARE LOSSES


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.06% 33145.85 Delayed Quote.8.06%
NASDAQ 100 -0.42% 12913.223048 Delayed Quote.0.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.02% 13060.555815 Delayed Quote.1.33%
S&P 500 -0.12% 3966.01 Delayed Quote.5.82%
All news about S&P 500
03:20pDollar gains, global stocks slip as tech weighs
RE
03:09pNasdaq turns higher in late afternoon trading; s&p 500, dow pare losses
RE
03:03pBenchmark U.S. Treasury yield zeroing in on 2%
RE
02:55pWall Street dips with tech-related shares as yields rise
RE
02:55pWall Street dips with tech-related shares as yields rise
RE
02:35pGuess, Skechers Among Merchants Facing Delivery Delays as Freight Snags Compo..
MT
02:34pIMF to Raise Global Growth Forecast in 2021 on US Stimulus Package, Vaccine D..
MT
01:05pUS Stocks Under Pressure as Yields Continue to Grind Higher; Gold Slumps Amid..
MT
12:41pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Under Pressure as Yields Continue to Grind Higher; Gol..
MT
12:31pDollar gains, global stocks slip as tech weighs
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 31.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.90%
COMERICA INCORPORATED 72.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.41%
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 149.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.40%
DISCOVERY, INC. 43.375 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.20%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 24.065 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.04%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 21.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.06%
BROADCOM INC. 455.515 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.62%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 497.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.77%
NEWMONT CORPORATION 59.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.09%
ILLUMINA, INC. 375.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.96%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ