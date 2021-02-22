Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower as U.S. yields rise

02/22/2021 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell on Monday as higher Treasury yields plus the prospect of rising inflation triggered concerns on Wall Street.

The Dow , on the other hand, rose, lifted by Disney which rallied 5%.

The S&P and Nasdaq were driven lower by big tech names such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, which all dropped at least 2%.

Hilary Kramer of Kramer Capital research says investors are looking ahead to a return to normal.

"The stock market is going through a major rotation today, we're looking at the post-pandemic environment. And that's why we are seeing everything from tire companies merging because there's expectation of more people on the road and we're seeing stocks like Caterpillar because there's an expectation of major projects and our economy is coming back. And we're seeing this deflating in these 'FANG' stocks that were so long the drivers of the market. We're in a new era of investing."

Other stocks on the move included media company Discovery, which jumped 9.5% after it said it was expecting 12 million global paid streaming subscribers by the end of February.

While retailer Kohl gained nearly 8% after The Wall Street Journal reported that a group of activist investors is attempting to take control of the department store chain's board.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 31521.69 Delayed Quote.2.90%
NASDAQ 100 -2.63% 13223.739504 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.46% 13533.048339 Delayed Quote.7.65%
S&P 500 -0.77% 3876.5 Delayed Quote.4.01%
All news about S&P 500
05:45pNasdaq, S&P 500 end lower as U.S. yields rise
RE
05:43pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:27pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Mostly Lower on Increasing Treasury Yields, Decade-..
MT
05:08pTech Stocks Drop Amid Rising Bond Yields
DJ
04:29pNasdaq, S&P 500 end lower as U.S. yields rise; Disney lifts Dow
RE
04:28pWorld shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge
RE
04:23pEXCLUSIVE : Discount retailer Dollar General takes steps to find possible CEO su..
RE
04:20pTech Stocks End Lower Amid Rising Bond Yields
DJ
04:17pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Monday
MT
04:09pCanada Stocks Start Week With Gains of More Than 30 Pts
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC. 18.02 Delayed Quote.14.92%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 20.44 Delayed Quote.9.42%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 86.23 Delayed Quote.9.33%
VORNADO REALTY TRUST 40.68 Delayed Quote.9.21%
DISCOVERY, INC. 55.29 Delayed Quote.8.86%
ETSY, INC. 213.12 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
NRG ENERGY, INC 36.9 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
TERADYNE, INC. 132.39 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
TESLA, INC. 714.5 Delayed Quote.-8.55%
VIATRIS INC. 15.5 Delayed Quote.-14.88%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ