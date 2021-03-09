Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq surges as tech stocks bounce back

03/09/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tech stocks bounced back fiercely Tuesday as the Nasdaq recouped Monday's deep losses. A retreat in U.S. bond yields fueled buying of battered tech titans like Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.

The Nasdaq exited the correction territory it had entered Monday when it closed more than 10% below its peak.

The Nasdaq gained 3.7% Tuesday. The S&P 500 added 1.4%. The Dow closed flat near the session's low.

But O'Neil Global Advisors Chief Investment Officer Randy Watts says investors should refrain from buying tech stocks on the dips just now.

"Normally, when we have these kinds of corrections, these things resolve themselves in weeks and months, not days. My sense of the market right now is we're actually not done with this correction."

Economically sensitive consumer cyclical stocks like Carnival and Chipotle led the rally. Investors got positive news on the outlook for the economy when the OECD doubled its growth estimate for the U.S. this year.

Tesla shares snapped a five-day losing streak with a powerful 20% jump - its largest one-day gain in nearly 8 years. Its sales in China rose sharply last month, and an analyst hiked his rating on the electric car maker.

GameStop shares rose for the fifth day, up 27%. That's on top of Monday's 40% rise. Investors bet on the video game retailer's new e-commerce strategy and speculated that small investors would pour stimulus check funds into stocks.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.10% 31832.74 Delayed Quote.2.91%
NASDAQ 100 4.03% 12794.491467 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.69% 13073.824517 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
S&P 500 1.42% 3875.44 Delayed Quote.2.29%
All news about S&P 500
05:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Tech Shares Rebound -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:43pNasdaq surges as tech stocks bounce back
RE
05:27pUS Stocks End Higher as Tech Stocks Rebound; Treasury Yields Lower
MT
05:27pVolatility Hits the Sizzling SPAC Market
DJ
05:17pTech Rallies As Nasdaq Rebounds From Correction Territory -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Tech Shares Rebound
DJ
05:10pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Higher as Tech Stocks Rebound; Treasury Yields Lowe..
MT
04:31pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Tuesday
MT
04:22pNasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back
RE
04:18pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rise as Tech Shares Rebound -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TESLA, INC. 673.58 Delayed Quote.19.64%
TERADYNE, INC. 113.34 Delayed Quote.8.77%
ETSY, INC. 206.79 Delayed Quote.8.69%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 543.51 Delayed Quote.8.14%
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. 114.22 Delayed Quote.8.08%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 76.58 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
HANESBRANDS INC. 19.79 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
NOV INC. 16.12 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
DISCOVERY, INC. 63.01 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
APA CORPORATION 21.6 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ