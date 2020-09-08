Log in
09/08/2020
Budweiser, Stella Brewer Searches for Next CEO

AB InBev has begun a search for a chief executive to succeed longtime CEO Carlos Brito, who is expected to move next year to a role on the beer giant's board. 

 
JPMorgan Investigating Employees, Clients Over Stimulus Programs

JPMorgan Chase has found evidence of employees and customers misusing the government's flood of coronavirus stimulus funds this spring and is cooperating with authorities, the bank's leaders told employees. 

 
Disney's 'Mulan' Faces Controversy Over Filming in China's Xinjiang

Walt Disney Co.'s $200 million live-action remake of "Mulan" is taking fire from human-rights activists over the filmmakers' cooperation with authorities in China's Xinjiang region, where officials have been accused of committing rights abuses against Muslims. 

 
Chuck E. Cheese Lines Up $200 Million Bankruptcy Loan

A group of lenders to Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment have agreed to provide a $200 million bankruptcy loan to help keep the children's entertainment chain afloat while it looks for a buyer in bankruptcy. 

 
Microsoft Xbox to Release Two Consoles This Fall; Series S to Cost $299

Microsoft and rival Sony have long been working on next-generation consoles after prior versions were released in 2013. 

 
Why Tesla Was Left Out of the S&P 500

The company was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500 index, a move that put a halt to the parabolic run in the electric-car maker's shares. 

 
Boeing Flags Additional 787 Production Problem

The aircraft maker has identified an additional production problem for the Dreamliner, this time affecting the jetliner's horizontal stabilizer. 

 
McDonald's, a Pioneer on Diversity, Now Finds Itself Under Fire

The burger giant was one of the first to back Black restaurant owners half a century ago, and later it elevated numerous African-Americans into top management, but more recently that progress seems to have stalled. 

 
Drug Company CEOs Sign Pledge on Covid-19 Vaccine

Nine drugmakers said their chief executives signed a pledge promising to not file for regulatory approval or authorization of their experimental Covid-19 vaccines until the shots have shown to work safely through late-stage clinical testing. 

 
GM Stock Jumps on News of Stake in Electric-Vehicle Company

General Motors shares jumped after the auto maker said it would help an electric-truck startup develop and manufacture new models, the latest example of investor infatuation with electric vehicles.

