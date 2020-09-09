Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

09/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT
LVMH Pulls Out of Tiffany Takeover

The luxury-goods giant said it was backing out of its $16.2 billion takeover of Tiffany, in a sign of how trade tensions and the coronavirus pandemic have taken the air out of the highflying luxury industry. 

 
Volkswagen's Ex-CEO Is Ordered to Stand Trial Over Emissions Scandal

A German court ordered former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn to stand trial on charges of fraud and tax evasion in connection with the auto maker's rigging of millions of diesel-powered vehicles to cheat emissions tests. 

 
United Airlines Cuts 3Q Outlook for Passenger Revenue

United Airlines Holdings saw steeper-than-expected declines in passenger revenue and scheduled capacity for the third quarter, as it expects travel to remain depressed during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
AstraZeneca Pauses Covid-19 Vaccine Trial After Illness in a U.K. Subject

AstraZeneca said it paused clinical trials of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine after a participant in a U.K. study had an unexplained illness. 

 
Etsy's Run Could Go Extra Innings

The online crafting marketplace, which is being added to the S&P 500, could soon receive an influx of new investors tracking the index. 

 
NBA Bubble Works for Actors and Utility Workers, Too

There are lessons in the successes of quarantine bubbles like the NBA's that could shape how some companies ramp back up as U.S. coronavirus cases continue to climb. 

 
Tullow Oil Faces Possible Cash Crunch

Tullow Oil shares fell more than 10% after the company warned it could face a liquidity shortfall by April 2022, and would need to negotiate a financial restructuring with its creditors to continue trading. 

 
Silver Lake to Invest $1.02 Billion in Reliance Retail Ventures

Silver Lake has agreed to invest $1.02 billion in the retail arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd., the U.S. private-equity firm's second billion-dollar investment in the company. 

 
Netflix TV Chief Exits in Shake-Up

Bela Bajaria has been put in charge of global television and Cindy Holland is leaving. The moves are a stark reminder of the culture at Netflix, where even the most senior and acclaimed executives are often let go if management decides there is someone better suited for their job waiting in the wings 

 
Northrop Grumman Halts Development of OmegA Rocket

Northrop Grumman Corp. is halting development of its OmegA rocket, conceived as the company's primary project to compete for lucrative U.S. national-security launches against the likes of Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., SpaceX and most recently, boosters manufactured by a startup run by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

