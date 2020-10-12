Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/09 05:04:45 pm
3477.13 PTS   +0.88%
Pre-market
0.42%
3491.67 PTS
02:10aStock lenders wince as hedge funds lose their shorts
RE
01:26aChina gains hoist Asian stocks to two-year peak
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/12/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Bayer, BASF Fight to Keep Weedkiller on U.S. Farms

The chemicals makers are hoping the EPA responds to a court-ordered ban on their dicamba herbicides by allowing them back on the market despite complaints about crop damage. 

 
Levi's, Hilfiger Push a New Kind of Online Shopping

Retail brands hope shoppers who are still reluctant to visit stores can be persuaded to tune in to live-streamed online sales events and purchase blouses, handbags and other nonessential items ahead of the holiday shopping season. 

 
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Seeks $1 Billion Valuation in Fundraising

The fundraising for the satellite-launch company comes as the British billionaire's sprawling travel-to-finance empire and the wider commercial space industry have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Apple's 5G iPhone Will Need to Be More Than 5G

The tech giant is a master of the upsell, but next-generation wireless technology might present the company with its biggest challenge yet. 

 
Silicon Valley Pay Cuts Ignite Tech-Industry Covid-19 Tensions

Tech workers fleeing the San Francisco Bay Area to work remotely amid the pandemic are being asked to take pay cuts of 15% or more, as tech companies make cost-of-living adjustments. 

 
Banks Have a Chance to Come Up for Air

The Wall Street units of the country's biggest banks are expected to have another strong quarter, but the bank index overall is still down nearly 30%, opening a huge gap to the S&P 500's rally. What could help narrow that gap would be surprising resilience in net interest income. 

 
'No Time to Die' for Hedge-Fund Manager's James Bond Bet

Hopes fade for delivering a quick boost to the value of MGM Holdings as the latest 007 film is delayed until next year, adding to pressure on Anchorage Capital Group. 

 
IBM Split Doesn't Guarantee a Speedy Recovery

The planned spinoff of a unit that manages clients' IT infrastructure and had around $19 billion in annual sales comes with execution challenges. 

 
'Fortnite' Will Remain Out of Apple's App Store Ahead of Trial, Judge Rules

A California federal judge said Apple doesn't have to return the popular videogame "Fortnite" to its App Store but maintained that it can't block the game's creator from accessing its critical software development tools. 

 
PG&E Equipment Might Have Ignited Northern California Wildfire

The utility disclosed in securities filings that it recorded alarms on certain equipment supporting a power line that served an area near where the deadly Zogg Fire is believed to have originated in Shasta County.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 0115ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 28586.9 Delayed Quote.0.17%
NASDAQ 100 1.51% 11725.85053 Delayed Quote.32.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.39% 11579.943624 Delayed Quote.29.06%
S&P 500 0.88% 3477.13 Delayed Quote.7.63%
Top / Flop S&P 500
XILINX, INC. 120.94 Delayed Quote.14.11%
EBAY INC. 55.45 Delayed Quote.6.47%
ETSY, INC. 146.67 Delayed Quote.5.11%
TERADYNE, INC. 86.1 Delayed Quote.4.39%
FORTINET, INC. 126.18 Delayed Quote.3.73%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 67.72 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 83.1 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 104.24 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
APACHE CORPORATION 9.67 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 13.75 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
