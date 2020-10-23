Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
10/23 03:49:50 pm
3463.77 PTS   +0.30%
After hours
0.05%
3465.37 PTS
04:02pFor the week, dow ends down 0.9%, s&p 500 down 0.5%, nasdaq down 1.1%
RE
04:00pS&P, Nasdaq close higher as investors focus on stimulus talks
RE
03:16pInvestors left hanging as stimulus talks drag on
RE
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/23/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Covid-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume in U.S.

Covid-19 vaccine trial From AstraZeneca PLC and the University of Oxford can resume in U.S., according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Covid-19 Continues to Help Some, Hurt Others in S&P 500

The pandemic's uneven hit, reflected in companies' financial performance and data tracked by Dow Jones Newswires, is hampering the U.S. economic recovery and exacerbating the socioeconomic divide. 

 
McDonald's Seeks Dismissal of Suit Filed by Black Former Franchisees

The burger chain asked a federal judge to dismiss a discrimination lawsuit accusing it of selling Black owners subpar stores and scrimping on support, saying it wasn't in its interest to have franchisees fail. 

 
Why Merck Is Playing Catch-Up in the Coronavirus Vaccine Chase

Initial hesitation by senior executives about joining the global effort puts the company in an unusual spot: behind. 

 
American Express Reports Higher Consumer Retail Spending

The credit-card company said consumer retail spending improved in the third quarter, but spending on travel and entertainment remained substantially lower. 

 
Huawei Shows Signs of Strain From U.S. Pressure on Chips

China's Huawei is facing revenue pressure as the U.S. squeezes its chip supplies and an increasing number of countries shun its 5G gear. 

 
Canadian Retailer Le Chateau to Liquidate Assets, Wind Down Operations

Battered by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the specialty retailer said it filed for bankruptcy protection with plans to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations. 

 
Walmart Sues U.S., Aiming to Head Off Opioid Penalties

Walmart sued the federal government in an attempt to strike a pre-emptive blow against what it said is an impending opioid-related civil lawsuit from the Justice Department. 

 
Uber and Lyft Must Classify Drivers as Employees, Appeals Court Says

The ride-hailing companies must comply with an order that requires them to reclassify their drivers as employees, a California appeals court said, siding with a lower-court ruling that threatened to upend the business models. 

 
Intel's Cloud Thickens

The chip maker's data-center sales slow just as it faces key questions about manufacturing outlook.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 1515ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -3.65% 100.93 Delayed Quote.-15.82%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.15% 7943 Delayed Quote.4.57%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.12% 28331.36 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
LYFT, INC. 2.23% 26.1375 Delayed Quote.-40.54%
NASDAQ 100 0.13% 11675.757309 Delayed Quote.33.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 11535.664669 Delayed Quote.28.23%
S&P 500 0.30% 3463.77 Delayed Quote.6.89%
WALMART INC. 0.03% 143.6 Delayed Quote.20.79%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 31.87 Delayed Quote.4.32%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 296.825 Delayed Quote.4.13%
XILINX, INC. 117.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.95%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 18.3939 Delayed Quote.3.86%
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. 175.36 Delayed Quote.3.73%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 12.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.88%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 52.26 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.90%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 6.4901 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC 51.78 Delayed Quote.-8.06%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.75%
