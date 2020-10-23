Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

10/23/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Facebook Seeks Shutdown of Political Ad-Targeting Research Project

Facebook is demanding that a New York University research project cease collecting data about its political-ad targeting practices, setting up a fight with academics seeking to study the platform without the company's permission. 

 
CNN President Jeff Zucker Faces What Might Be His Last Lap

Mr. Zucker, a polarizing figure who has overseen CNN for seven years, felt blindsided by a recent restructuring and has had friction with WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar. His contract is up and he hasn't committed to stay. 

 
Pivotal Studies of Covid-19 Vaccines From AstraZeneca, J&J Resuming

The testing, paused to probe medical events in study subjects, is restarting after investigators didn't find a link to the shots. 

 
Covid-19 Continues to Help Some, Hurt Others in S&P 500

The pandemic's uneven hit, reflected in companies' financial performance and data tracked by Dow Jones Newswires, is hampering the U.S. economic recovery and exacerbating the socioeconomic divide. 

 
McDonald's Seeks Dismissal of Suit Filed by Black Former Franchisees

The burger chain asked a federal judge to dismiss a discrimination lawsuit accusing it of selling Black owners subpar stores and scrimping on support, saying it wasn't in its interest to have franchisees fail. 

 
Why Merck Is Playing Catch-Up in the Coronavirus Vaccine Chase

Initial hesitation by senior executives about joining the global effort puts the company in an unusual spot: behind. 

 
American Express Reports Higher Consumer Retail Spending

The credit-card company said consumer retail spending improved in the third quarter, but spending on travel and entertainment remained substantially lower. 

 
Huawei Shows Signs of Strain From U.S. Pressure on Chips

China's Huawei is facing revenue pressure as the U.S. squeezes its chip supplies and an increasing number of countries shun its 5G gear. 

 
Canadian Retailer Le Chateau to Liquidate Assets, Wind Down Operations

Battered by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the specialty retailer said it filed for bankruptcy protection with plans to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations. 

 
Uber and Lyft Must Classify Drivers as Employees, Appeals Court Says

The ride-hailing companies must comply with an order that requires them to reclassify their drivers as employees, a California appeals court said, siding with a lower-court ruling that threatened to upend the business models.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 1915ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -3.64% 100.98 Delayed Quote.-18.89%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.15% 7943 Delayed Quote.4.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 28335.57 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
FACEBOOK INC 2.40% 284.79 Delayed Quote.38.75%
LYFT, INC. 1.72% 26.02 Delayed Quote.-39.52%
NASDAQ 100 0.25% 11692.571891 Delayed Quote.33.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.37% 11548.281629 Delayed Quote.28.23%
S&P 500 0.34% 3465.39 Delayed Quote.7.26%
