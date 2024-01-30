Toyota Group's Global Sales Hit a Record for 2023

Toyota Motor set a new record high for group sales globally as it recovered from a pandemic-driven slump and a global chip shortage, cementing its position as the world's biggest carmaker.

BYD Shares Fall as China's Auto Price War Weighs on Bottom Line

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD were lower after its latest profit forecast fell short of expectations, amid an intensifying price war among China's automakers.

Wild Swings for China Evergrande Unit Stocks After Liquidation Order

Shares of Evergrande's units saw volatile trade a day after the Chinese property giant was ordered to turn over its assets to liquidators.

Amazon, iRobot Abandon Deal Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Amazon will pay Roomba maker a $94 million termination fee after the EU raised concerns that the tie-up would restrict competition in the robot vacuum cleaner market.

GM Went All In on EVs. Dealers Say Buyers Want Hybrids.

Some influential dealers are pressing General Motors to introduce hybrid models, worried they risk losing customers who aren't ready to make the switch to fully electric cars.

Elon Musk Says Neuralink Has Implanted Brain Chip in Human

The announcement represents a potential milestone in the development of "brain-computer interface" technology.

Super Micro's monster earnings forecast sends stock soaring yet again

After Super Micro shares surged to their best day on record earlier in the month, they were rallying again after the company issued a blowout outlook.

UPS Earnings Could Say a Lot About the Economy and Labor Costs

For the fourth quarter, Wall Street expects UPS to report earnings per share of about $2.44. A year ago, the company reported EPS of $3.62.

Big Pharma Reports Earnings After a Year in ICU

While the S&P 500 rose 24% in 2023, the S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals industry index slipped 2.2%. Lilly and Novo Nordisk were the exceptions in a slumping sector.

JetBlue Reports Earnings Soon. It's Time to Look Past Spirit Airlines.

The low-cost carrier JetBlue reports fourth-quarter numbers Tuesday. It will give insight into the airline's future without Spirit Airlines' growth opportunity.

