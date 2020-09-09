Log in
09/08 05:20:15 pm
3331.84 PTS   -2.78%
Dollar firms, yen up as tech selloff hits FX
RE
12:45aDollar firms, yen up as tech selloff hits FX
RE
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/09/2020 | 12:16am EDT
JPMorgan Investigating Employees, Clients Over Stimulus Programs

JPMorgan Chase has found evidence of employees and customers misusing the government's flood of coronavirus stimulus funds this spring and is cooperating with authorities, the bank's leaders told employees. 

 
U.S. Government-Bond Yields Fall as Investors Seek Safety From Tech-Stock Slide

The benchmark Treasury yield notched its largest single-day decline in a month after a fresh decline in technology stocks pushed investors to the safety of government bonds. 

 
Why Tesla Was Left Out of the S&P 500

The company led by CEO Elon Musk was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500 index, a move that put a halt to the parabolic run in the electric-car maker's shares. 

 
Temasek Warns of Tough Times as Portfolio Falls to $214 Billion

Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. said its net portfolio value for the year ended March fell 2.2% to $214 billion, and warned of a challenging investment climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic and rising U.S.-China trade tensions. 

 
Swiss Re Sees Prices Rises Ahead

Swiss Re said it sees a "positive outlook" for renewals and that it expects further price increases across all segments. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Citigroup Feuds With Hedge Funds Over Botched Payment

The bank's relationship with hedge-fund clients unraveled over a dispute about Revlon debt and an erroneous $900 million payment. 

 
SoftBank Shares Drop on Concerns About Massive Options Bet

SoftBank's shares tumbled as investors reacted to news of a massive bet the Japanese conglomerate has placed on a rise in tech stocks. 

 
How China's Top Broker Tamed the 'Insane Asylum' of Hong Kong Finance

Chinese investment bank Citic Securities is remaking Hong Kong brokerage CLSA in its own image, in a microcosm of how the Asian financial hub is changing. 

 
How to Navigate the Fog of Sustainable Investing

Can environmental, social and governance risks be quantified? With the notable exception of carbon emissions, probably not-but that doesn't mean the exercise isn't useful for investors.

