News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Brexit Worries Reassert Hold Over British Pound

The British pound fell against the euro and the dollar, extending a seven-day losing streak that is the currency's worst percentage decline since the coronavirus market crisis in March. 

 
Scor Backs Strategic Plan

Scor confirmed its strategic plan and said that in relation to its exposure to the coronavirus, life claims are better than expected, while claims in property and casualty are meeting its expectations. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
JPMorgan Investigating Employees, Clients Over Stimulus Programs

JPMorgan Chase has found evidence of employees and customers misusing the government's flood of coronavirus stimulus funds this spring and is cooperating with authorities, the bank's leaders told employees. 

 
U.S. Government-Bond Yields Fall as Investors Seek Safety From Tech-Stock Slide

The benchmark Treasury yield notched its largest single-day decline in a month after a fresh decline in technology stocks pushed investors to the safety of government bonds. 

 
Why Tesla Was Left Out of the S&P 500

The company led by CEO Elon Musk was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500 index, a move that put a halt to the parabolic run in the electric-car maker's shares. 

 
Temasek Warns of Tough Times as Portfolio Falls to $214 Billion

Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. said its net portfolio value for the year ended March fell 2.2% to $214 billion, and warned of a challenging investment climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic and rising U.S.-China trade tensions. 

 
Swiss Re Sees Prices Rises Ahead

Swiss Re said it sees a "positive outlook" for renewals and that it expects further price increases across all segments. 

 
Citigroup Feuds With Hedge Funds Over Botched Payment

The bank's relationship with hedge-fund clients unraveled over a dispute about Revlon debt and an erroneous $900 million payment. 

 
SoftBank Shares Drop on Concerns About Massive Options Bet

SoftBank's shares tumbled as investors reacted to news of a massive bet the Japanese conglomerate has placed on a rise in tech stocks.

