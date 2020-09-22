News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Log in
09/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT
RBA Weighing Further Options to Support Australian Economy

The Reserve Bank of Australia is continuing to weigh options to further support the economy, including expanded bond buying and currency intervention, Deputy Gov. Guy Debelle told business leaders. 

 
Two N.Y. Men Accused of Trading on Inside Information From S&P Dow Jones Indices

Two New York men are accused of making more than $900,000 in an insider-trading scheme, using confidential information on publicly traded companies from the S&P Dow Jones Indices, the company that manages the S&P 500 benchmark and other indexes. 

 
Bank Investors Disregard Revelations of Suspicious Activity

Why it makes sense that European bank investors have shrugged off revelations of possible money laundering. 

 
Powell Says Swift Government Action Averted Deeper Economic Downturn

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic response to the coronavirus alleviated the fallout from the pandemic-induced recession but suggested Congress would likely need to spend more money to shore up parts of the economy. 

 
Activist Trian Fund Management Takes Stake in Comcast

Trian Fund Management has taken a stake in Comcast in a bet that the cable giant's shares are undervalued. Comcast is one of the biggest companies ever targeted by an activist. 

 
Fed Moves to Overhaul Lending Rules for Poorer Communities

The Federal Reserve, following an earlier split between banking regulators, took an initial step to rewrite rules for hundreds of billions of dollars in lending and investment in lower-income neighborhoods. 

 
Investors Navigate Potential Conflicts as Advisory Industry Consolidates

A wave of consolidation has swept across the investment advisory industry in recent years, driven partly by the higher levels of expertise required by investors as they allocate more capital to complex alternative asset classes. 

 
Finance Chiefs Call on Executives to Help Fight Poverty, Climate Change

CFOs at global companies urge their counterparts to make investment decisions that help achieve the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals. 

 
Goldman Sachs to Name New Heads of M&A

Goldman's three merger heads are stepping aside as the firm looks to pass a key business to the next generation. 

 
HSBC Stock Hits 25-Year Low

HSBC stock sank as it came under pressure on three fronts, highlighting the difficulty of the bank's geopolitical balancing act.

