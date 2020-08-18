S&P 500 Sets New Intraday High

The S&P 500 hit a new intraday high as investors awaited further developments on the stimulus package and U.S.-China trade relations.

Several States Commit to Extra Federal Jobless Benefit of $300 a Week

The Labor Department estimates states will take three weeks on average to deliver the enhanced unemployment payments offered by the federal government under an executive order from President Trump.

Mnuchin Says Stimulus Talks Remain Stalled

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks remain stalled between Republicans and Democrats over another round of stimulus funding, though bipartisan appetite for a deal remains high.

Community-Based Lenders See Surge of Interest

A network of financial institutions set up to address economic inequality have received multimillion-dollar investments from Goldman Sachs Group, Bank of America, Netflix and Google, among others, following the coronavirus pandemic and the heightened attention on race.

U.S. Housing Starts Surged in July

Housing starts, a measure of U.S. homebuilding, rose by 22.6% in July compared with June, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.496 million. above economists expectations that starts would grow by 4.6%, to an annual pace of 1.24 million.

A Chinese Power Stock With a Mighty Tailwind

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group benefits from Chinese stimulus and a lack of baggage that weighs down many competitors.

Refinancing Your Mortgage? Those Rock-Bottom Interest Rates Aren't for You

Homeowners across the country are rushing to refinance at record-low interest rates. Many are finding that lenders have reserved their best rates for buyers.

Selloff in Emerging-Market Currencies Shows No Sign of Respite

The Brazilian real, the South African rand and the Turkish lira have lost about 20% of their value against the dollar this year, putting the former two on course for their biggest annual declines since 2015.

Mortgage Industry in for More Surprises

Fannie's and Freddie's new fee on some mortgage loans is unlikely to be the last move as their role in the market evolves.

USPS to Suspend Changes Until After Election

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the U.S. Postal Service is suspending operational changes, like removing mail processing equipment and collection boxes, until after the election, as the agency tries to reassure Americans that it can handle the anticipated surge in mail-in voting.