Fed Sees Need for Additional Support but Is Vague on Timing

Federal Reserve officials said at their meeting last month they expected the economy would require greater support recovering from the coronavirus pandemic but were hazy about when they should deploy their tools.

U.S. Stocks Slip After S&P 500's Record Close

U.S. stocks edged lower Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 set its first record close since February, after Federal Reserve officials highlighted the uncertainties facing the economy.

Next Steps on Coronavirus Stimulus Divide Both Parties

Lawmakers from both parties are growing increasingly worried by the stalemate over a coronavirus aid package, but internal divisions on each side are complicating their efforts to propose new measures.

New U.S. Covid-19 Cases Jump as Fears Grow Over Campus Spread

The U.S. reported more than 44,000 new coronavirus cases, up sharply from the previous day but lower than recent peaks, as universities move classes online to avoid outbreaks.

U.S.-China Trade Talks Delayed, Not Derailed

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators plan to confer by video in the coming days over progress in fulfilling terms of the "Phase One" trade deal and U.S. actions against Chinese technology firms, according to officials in both nations.

Covid-19 Appeared to Be Under Control in Europe. Now It's Surging Again.

Infections are surging again across much of Europe and governments are racing to prevent a full-fledged second wave-without resorting to the kind of broad lockdowns that devastated their economies in the spring.

Copper Prices Rise Above $3 Amid Growth Hopes

Copper rose above $3 a pound for the first time in more than two years, extending a recent rally driven by steady Chinese demand and disruptions to global supply.

Shares in U.K.-Listed Miners With Mali Exposure Fall After Coup

Shares in U.K.-listed mining companies with operations in Mali took a hit after the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita following a coup.

Postal Delivery Delays Trouble E-Commerce Sellers

U.S. Postal Service package-delivery delays are causing headaches for e-commerce sellers and prompting digital marketplace eBay to look for alternatives as heavy online demand taxes domestic parcel networks.

Traders Accused of Market Manipulation Allege Misconduct by Prosecutors

The traders have asked U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee to order a prosecutor to search Justice Department files for evidence that could be exculpatory.