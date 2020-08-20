Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 08/20 07:38:00 pm
3380.5 PTS   +0.17%
01:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Turn Higher, Led by Tech Shares
DJ
01:25pWall Street ekes out gains as tech stocks eclipse data gloom
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/20/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Jobless Claims Rise to 1.1 Million in Latest Week

New applications for unemployment benefits rose last week after a series of declines, showing that the labor market's recovery from the effects of the pandemic remains uneven. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Tick Higher

The Dow and S&P 500 declined as the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week and lawmakers remained gridlocked over new coronavirus relief. 

 
ECB Signals Readiness to Boost Stimulus if Required

European Central Bank officials signaled that they could roll out new monetary stimulus in the fall to shore up economic growth, as the region wrestles with rising unemployment and a possible wave of corporate bankruptcies, according to the minutes of their latest policy meeting. 

 
Red Flags Point to Faltering Recovery in Oil

After rebounding from a historic crash this spring, the oil market is back under pressure from the twin forces of rising supply and stalling demand. 

 
Green-Energy Shares Rise Along With Joe Biden's Polling

Investors betting that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the election are buying up clean-energy stocks, sending the share prices of some companies to all-time highs. 

 
Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged Even as Lira Plumbs Record Lows

The Turkish central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's demand to keep it low, but leaving the emerging economy exposed to further capital flight and a potential currency crisis similar to the selloff that beset Turkey two years ago. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 173,000

The number of new U.S. coronavirus cases edged up to more than 46,000, while countries including India and South Korea faced a rise in new infections. 

 
Covid-19 Hits India's Already Faltering Consumers Hardest

India's emerging middle-class consumers, until a few years ago the engine of the world's fastest-growing big economy, were faltering even before the coronavirus arrived. The pandemic has all but knocked them out. 

 
Australian Dollar Rebounds on Iron Ore and Gold Rush

The Australian dollar is the strongest it has been since early 2019, as rallies in iron ore and gold help to offset economic shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
China, U.S. to Hold Pre-Trade Talks Call, Chinese Commerce Ministry Says

U.S. and Chinese officials will soon talk on the phone over trade issues, China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday, after the negotiations were reportedly rescheduled.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.38% 0.9459 Delayed Quote.4.86%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.29% 76.026 Delayed Quote.0.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.66% 1.10278 Delayed Quote.5.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.72% 0.65263 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.10% 0.71792 Delayed Quote.3.41%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.72% 1.83706 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.01% 27697.01 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.17% 1.65073 Delayed Quote.3.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.82% 44.82 Delayed Quote.-31.85%
NASDAQ 100 0.86% 11417.050915 Delayed Quote.29.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.62% 11217.086917 Delayed Quote.24.23%
S&P 500 0.07% 3377.6 Delayed Quote.4.46%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.76% 7.33462 Delayed Quote.23.95%
WTI -0.17% 42.777 Delayed Quote.-30.44%
