News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/21/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Finish Higher

The Dow industrials climbed, helped by a rise in Apple shares, as the S&P 500 notched a fourth straight week of gains. 

 
U.S. Economic Recovery Gains Steam While Others Stutter

The U.S. economy picked up momentum this month as firms shook off the effects of the pandemic-induced downturn, though recoveries in other parts of the world slowed, according to new surveys of purchasing managers. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose Nearly 25% in July on Low Rates

Sales of previously owned homes surged in July as low interest rates and a desire for more space amid the pandemic boosted home-buyer demand. 

 
Under the Surface of Pristine Job Numbers, Pain Awaits Europe Too

European nations have done a good job protecting employment during lockdowns, but the recovery is stalling and a cliff edge awaits in 2021. 

 
Argentines Seek Safety of U.S. Dollars, Despite Debt Deal

Argentines are once again rushing to the safety of the U.S. dollar, a sign the country's deal with creditors to restructure $65 billion in foreign debt has failed to restore confidence in government policies. 

 
SEC Boosting Privacy for Big Market-Surveillance Database

The regulator is moving to bolster the database's privacy protections after critics attacked it as a potential target for hackers. 

 
State Department Urges Universities to Disclose China Stocks in Index Funds

Keith Krach, the undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, encouraged university endowments to divest Chinese stocks and disclose Chinese assets held in their index funds. 

 
Discount Retailers Test Investors' Patience

Investors in TJX Cos and Ross Stores are facing a version of "The Marshmallow Test," the famous experiment that measures one's ability to delay gratification. 

 
When the Stock Market and Economy Seem Disconnected

The stock market has shaken off the initial shock from the coronavirus, but that is of little comfort to those without money to invest. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 11 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 11 in the past week to 183, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 5.15% 497.48 Delayed Quote.57.61%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.78% 15.45 Delayed Quote.-38.63%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.69% 27930.33 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 44.26 Delayed Quote.-31.56%
NASDAQ 100 0.68% 11555.163766 Delayed Quote.31.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 11311.801008 Delayed Quote.25.55%
ROSS STORES, INC. -0.27% 87.22 Delayed Quote.-22.47%
S&P 500 0.34% 3397.16 Delayed Quote.4.79%
WTI -1.45% 42.272 Delayed Quote.-30.21%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
APPLE INC. 497.48 Delayed Quote.5.15%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 507.34 Delayed Quote.4.47%
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 207.01 Delayed Quote.4.41%
DEERE & COMPANY 199.5 Delayed Quote.4.40%
ULTA BEAUTY 214 Delayed Quote.4.19%
NEWS CORPORATION 14.61 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 14.9 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 39.21 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 5.27 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 95.88 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
