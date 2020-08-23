Economy Week Ahead: Housing, Factories, Fed and Consumers

Consumer-spending figures for July cap a full week of U.S. data that will likely show the country's recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession is continuing, though possibly at a slower pace than in May or June.

S&P 500 Notches Longest Weekly Winning Streak of 2020

The S&P 500 edged toward a fresh high Friday and logged a fourth consecutive week of gains, its longest winning streak of the year.

New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Stay Below 50,000

New Covid-19 cases in the U.S. continued to drift lower, staying below 50,000 for the eighth consecutive day as the FDA authorized convalescent plasma as a treatment for serious coronavirus cases.

ETF Boom Fuels Gold's Sharp Rise

The surge in precious-metals prices this year comes alongside rising exchange-traded-fund purchases and increased volatility, factors that some investors say point to a bumpy ride ahead.

Coronavirus Lifts Government Debt to WWII Levels-Cutting It Won't Be Easy

As countries world-wide boost spending to battle the new coronavirus, government debt has soared to levels not seen since World War II.

Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure

For several of Europe's ailing banks, coronavirus is fast-tracking plans for fundamental restructuring after years of poor performance.

FDA Authorizes Convalescent Plasma for Covid-19 Use

The emergency-use authorization comes after preliminary studies supported the benefits of the antibody-rich plasma taken from recovered Covid-19 patients.

The Median S&P Stock Has Never Been More Expensive

The S&P's latest record has reignited a longstanding debate about how much attention investors should pay to valuations.

Preserving Trees Becomes Big Business, Driven by Emissions Rules

California launched a market in forest preservation with its cap-and-trade regulations. Now energy giants such as BP are expanding their investments in a bet that it is about to become more lucrative.

Mortgage Fee Aims to Bolster Fannie, Freddie Ahead of Possible Sale

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are taking advantage of the mortgage-refinancing boom to shore up their capital as they seek to return to private ownership.