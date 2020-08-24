Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/21 05:13:15 pm
3397.16 PTS   +0.34%
Pre-market
0.72%
3421.71 PTS
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:41aCoronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks
RE
04:37aCoronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/24/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Housing, Factories, Fed and Consumers

Consumer-spending figures for July cap a full week of U.S. data that will likely show the country's recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession is continuing, though possibly at a slower pace than in May or June. 

 
New Covid-19 Cases in U.S. Hit Lowest Level in More Than Two Months

The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. fell to 34,567 on Sunday, reaching its lowest level in more than two months and notching a ninth straight day with fewer than 50,000 new cases. 

 
S&P 500 Notches Longest Weekly Winning Streak of 2020

The S&P 500 edged toward a fresh high Friday and logged a fourth consecutive week of gains, its longest winning streak of the year. 

 
New U.S. Coronavirus Cases Stay Below 50,000

New Covid-19 cases in the U.S. continued to drift lower, staying below 50,000 for the eighth consecutive day as the FDA authorized convalescent plasma as a treatment for serious coronavirus cases. 

 
ETF Boom Fuels Gold's Sharp Rise

The surge in precious-metals prices this year comes alongside rising exchange-traded-fund purchases and increased volatility, factors that some investors say point to a bumpy ride ahead. 

 
Coronavirus Lifts Government Debt to WWII Levels-Cutting It Won't Be Easy

As countries world-wide boost spending to battle the new coronavirus, government debt has soared to levels not seen since World War II. 

 
Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure

For several of Europe's ailing banks, coronavirus is fast-tracking plans for fundamental restructuring after years of poor performance. 

 
FDA Authorizes Convalescent Plasma for Covid-19 Use

The emergency-use authorization comes after preliminary studies supported the benefits of the antibody-rich plasma taken from recovered Covid-19 patients. 

 
The Median S&P Stock Has Never Been More Expensive

The S&P's latest record has reignited a longstanding debate about how much attention investors should pay to valuations. 

 
Mortgage Fee Aims to Bolster Fannie, Freddie Ahead of Possible Sale

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are taking advantage of the mortgage-refinancing boom to shore up their capital as they seek to return to private ownership.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.69% 27930.33 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
FREDDIE MAC -1.83% 2.14 Delayed Quote.-28.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.68% 11555.163766 Delayed Quote.32.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 11311.801008 Delayed Quote.26.07%
S&P 500 0.34% 3397.16 Delayed Quote.5.15%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
APPLE INC. 497.48 Delayed Quote.5.15%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 507.34 Delayed Quote.4.47%
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 207.01 Delayed Quote.4.41%
DEERE & COMPANY 199.5 Delayed Quote.4.40%
ULTA BEAUTY 214 Delayed Quote.4.19%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. 39.21 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
NEWS CORPORATION 14.61 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 14.9 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 5.27 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 95.88 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
Heatmap :
