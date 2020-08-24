Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 08/24 05:51:28 pm
3422.68 PTS   +0.75%
11:37aS&P 500, Nasdaq at all-time highs on COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
11:37aS&P 500, Nasdaq at all-time highs on COVID-19 treatment hopes
RE
11:17aGold eases as equities hit record on optimism over virus treatment
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/24/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Stocks Rally on Potential Coronavirus Treatment

FDA's emergency-use approval of convalescent plasma prompts increased appetite for risky assets, putting S&P 500 index on track to hit a record high. 

 
As China's Economy Bounces Back It Gains Ground on the U.S.

China's inflation-adjusted economic output is projected to expand to roughly 70% of that of the U.S. this year-a seven-percentage-point increase and China's largest advance on the U.S. in a single year. 

 
Oil and Gasoline Prices Climb Ahead of U.S. Gulf Coast Storms

Oil and gasoline futures rose as two back-to-back storms that are on track to hit the Gulf of Mexico this week prompted the shutdown of some production in the region. 

 
Chinese Home Buyers Paid Huge Deposits but Now Worry They'll Be Left With Nothing

Financial stress at an upmarket developer is rattling Chinese families who paid big deposits for unbuilt homes-showing the risks in presales, one of the sector's favorite funding tools. 

 
Money Funds Waive Charges to Keep Yields From Falling Below Zero

Many investment firms are waiving charges on money funds to keep the yields that investors earn from dropping below zero-the latest sign of how a $5 trillion piece of the financial system is bracing for new pressure as interest rates plummet. 

 
Recent NY Fed Surveys Offer Hints Into Policy Review Choices

At the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated a simple message about the future of the central bank's monetary policy, saying "We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates." 

 
New Covid-19 Cases in U.S. Fall to Lowest Level in More Than Two Months

The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. fell to 34,567 on Sunday, reaching its lowest level in more than two months and notching a ninth straight day with fewer than 50,000 new cases. 

 
FDA Authorizes Convalescent Plasma for Covid-19 Use

The emergency-use authorization comes after preliminary studies supported the benefits of the antibody-rich plasma taken from recovered Covid-19 patients. 

 
The Median S&P Stock Has Never Been More Expensive

The S&P's latest record has reignited a longstanding debate about how much attention investors should pay to valuations. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Housing, Factories, Fed and Consumers

Consumer-spending figures for July cap a full week of U.S. data that will likely show the country's recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession is continuing, though possibly at a slower pace than in May or June.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.02% 28220.33 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.26% 45.04 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
NASDAQ 100 0.21% 11583.033801 Delayed Quote.32.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.21% 11338.829949 Delayed Quote.26.07%
S&P 500 0.66% 3420.9 Delayed Quote.5.15%
WTI 0.66% 42.745 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 16.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.73%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 13.305 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.42%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 16.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.90%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 35.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.81%
WESTROCK COMPANY 30.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.66%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. 150.715 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.49%
CENTENE CORPORATION 60.915 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.49%
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) 243.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.50%
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION 296.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.63%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 263.96 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.70%
