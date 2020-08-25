Covid Crisis Drives Historic Drop in Global Trade

Global trade flows collapsed in the spring, marking the largest fall in two decades, as coronavirus lockdowns disrupted air and sea transport and dealt a blow to the demand for many consumer and investment goods.

Stocks Waver Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

The S&P 500 slipped, pulling back after setting multiple new records in recent days.

U.S. Home-Price Growth Held Steady in June

Home-price growth held flat in June, as measured by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, as home sales started to rebound following the pandemic-related lockdowns.

Senior U.S., Chinese Officials Say They Are Committed to Phase-One Trade Deal

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials said they were committed to carrying out the phase-one trade accord between the two nations, the two governments said, after the sides discussed the pact on Monday evening.

Senate Democrats Say Fed Should Do More on Climate Change, but See Progress

The Federal Reserve is making progress in incorporating climate change risks into its bank oversight activities, but its work is far from done, says a new report from a group of Senate Democrats.

Retail Landlords Offer Pandemic Clauses in New Leases

Retail landlords are including pandemic language in new leases, as tenants seek protection after coronavirus shutdowns in March complicated their negotiations for rent relief.

E-Commerce Warehouses Have Gotten Too Crowded

Tech fever has spread to the once-staid warehousing industry. It is hard to see how European real-estate investment trust Segro can live up to the hype.

The Shakeout in the ETF Industry Is Accelerating

Asset managers have closed more exchange-traded products than they have launched this year, a sign of how market gyrations have accelerated an industry shakeout.

New U.S. Covid-19 Cases Remain Below Last Week's Levels

Daily new U.S. coronavirus infections rose slightly but continued their downward longer-term trend, as some states worked to manage outbreaks through natural disasters and universities grappled with outbreaks.

India's Economic Uptick in May, June Might Have Lost Strength, Says Central Bank

Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday that the rise in the country's economic activity in May and June appears to have lost strength due to the stricter reimposition of curbs to contain Covid-19.