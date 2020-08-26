Durable-Goods Orders Rose 11.2% in July

Orders for long-lasting factory goods rose for a third straight month in July as manufacturers boosted output and the economy continued its climb back from disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

S&P 500 Seeks to Extend Winning Streak

Treasury yields briefly climbed to highest level in about two weeks, signaling investors' rising confidence in prospects for the U.S. economy.

January Davos Meeting Postponed on Covid-19 Fears

There will be no World Economic Forum meetings in Davos this January, after the organizer said the coronavirus crisis had forced it to postpone the event in the Swiss alpine town, a highlight on the international business calendar, to next summer.

U.S.'s Fuel-Making Corridor Prepares for Hurricane Laura

Refineries, petrochemical facilities and ports along the Gulf Coast were closing as Hurricane Laura barreled toward the Texas-Louisiana border.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for Fifth Consecutive Week

Crude-oil stockpiles declined by a greater-than-expected 4.7 million barrels, marking the fifth straight week of declines, government data showed, while gasoline stockpiles also fell by a greater-than-expected 4.6 million barrels.

Fed's George Says It's Too Early to Say What the Fed's Next Move Will Be

Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said her baseline outlook is for the U.S. economy to continue to improve, but considerable uncertainty remains.

Historic Contraction in Rich Economies Presages Long Climb Back

OECD members experienced the deepest contraction in at least six decades in the spring, according to fresh data, while continuing outbreaks of the novel coronavirus mean their path back to pre-pandemic levels of output is likely be fraught.

U.S. Sanctions Chinese Firms, Executives Active in Contested South China Sea

The U.S. unveiled visa and export restrictions against Chinese state-owned companies and their executives involved in advancing Beijing's territorial claims in the contested South China Sea.

SEC Gives More Investors Access to Private Equity, Hedge Funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission deemed more investors capable of "fending for themselves" in the largely unregulated world of private-equity firms, hedge funds and business startups.

European Bond Investors Signal Rising Risk Appetite

Investors are more at ease with holding Europe's riskiest debt, as the European Central Bank's vast bond-buying program reduces the supply of safer assets, pushing buyers into other corners of the market.