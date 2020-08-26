Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 08/26 05:35:20 pm
3458.51 PTS   +0.43%
11:19aSalesforce.com Up Nearly 26%, On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Seeks to Extend Winning Streak
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryNewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Durable-Goods Orders Rose 11.2% in July

Orders for long-lasting factory goods rose for a third straight month in July as manufacturers boosted output and the economy continued its climb back from disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
S&P 500 Seeks to Extend Winning Streak

Treasury yields briefly climbed to highest level in about two weeks, signaling investors' rising confidence in prospects for the U.S. economy. 

 
January Davos Meeting Postponed on Covid-19 Fears

There will be no World Economic Forum meetings in Davos this January, after the organizer said the coronavirus crisis had forced it to postpone the event in the Swiss alpine town, a highlight on the international business calendar, to next summer. 

 
U.S.'s Fuel-Making Corridor Prepares for Hurricane Laura

Refineries, petrochemical facilities and ports along the Gulf Coast were closing as Hurricane Laura barreled toward the Texas-Louisiana border. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for Fifth Consecutive Week

Crude-oil stockpiles declined by a greater-than-expected 4.7 million barrels, marking the fifth straight week of declines, government data showed, while gasoline stockpiles also fell by a greater-than-expected 4.6 million barrels. 

 
Fed's George Says It's Too Early to Say What the Fed's Next Move Will Be

Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said her baseline outlook is for the U.S. economy to continue to improve, but considerable uncertainty remains. 

 
Historic Contraction in Rich Economies Presages Long Climb Back

OECD members experienced the deepest contraction in at least six decades in the spring, according to fresh data, while continuing outbreaks of the novel coronavirus mean their path back to pre-pandemic levels of output is likely be fraught. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Chinese Firms, Executives Active in Contested South China Sea

The U.S. unveiled visa and export restrictions against Chinese state-owned companies and their executives involved in advancing Beijing's territorial claims in the contested South China Sea. 

 
SEC Gives More Investors Access to Private Equity, Hedge Funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission deemed more investors capable of "fending for themselves" in the largely unregulated world of private-equity firms, hedge funds and business startups. 

 
European Bond Investors Signal Rising Risk Appetite

Investors are more at ease with holding Europe's riskiest debt, as the European Central Bank's vast bond-buying program reduces the supply of safer assets, pushing buyers into other corners of the market.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.21% 28165.5 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.72% 45.57 Delayed Quote.-32.70%
NASDAQ 100 1.07% 11846.700146 Delayed Quote.33.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 11571.055035 Delayed Quote.26.83%
S&P 500 0.31% 3454.64 Delayed Quote.6.59%
WTI -0.42% 43.226 Delayed Quote.-30.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
11:19aSalesforce.com Up Nearly 26%, On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Seeks to Extend Winning Streak
DJ
10:01aTODAY ON WALL STREET: All eyes on the Fed
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher After S&P 500's Third Strai..
DJ
09:35aNasdaq opens higher after Salesforce, HP Enterprise results
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:07aNasdaq set to open higher after Salesforce, HP Enterprise results
RE
08:55aSalesforce raises 2021 revenue forecast on remote work boost, shares jump
RE
08:28aS&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs as Salesforce fuels tech rally
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 272.835 Real-time Estimate Quote.26.28%
NETFLIX, INC. 526.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.37%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY 9.905 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.16%
ADOBE INC. 513.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.08%
FACEBOOK, INC. 297.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.97%
ANTHEM, INC. 267.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.26%
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. 70.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.40%
CENTENE CORPORATION 58.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.59%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.57%
NORDSTROM, INC 14.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.02%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group