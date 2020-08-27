Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/26 05:17:39 pm
3478.73 PTS   +1.02%
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/26Asia shares pause for breath, lot riding on Fed
RE
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryNewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Fed's Powell Headlines Virtual Jackson Hole Conference

The Kansas City Fed's annual retreat of global central bankers will be conducted online this year, viewable by the public via live stream, for the first time since the symposium began in 1978. 

 
S&P 500 Rises 1%, Extends Winning Streak

Treasury yields briefly climbed to highest level in about two weeks, signaling investors' rising confidence in prospects for the U.S. economy. Tech shares led by Salesforce.com rallied. 

 
China's Industrial Profit Growth Accelerated in July

China's industrial profit growth accelerated in July thanks to a recovery in the auto sector and rising demand for electronic products. 

 
Louisiana Extends Virus Restrictions as Hurricane Laura Approaches

New coronavirus infections rose slightly in the U.S. for the second day but remained lower than in recent weeks. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Chinese Firms Active in Contested South China Sea

The U.S. unveiled visa and export restrictions against Chinese state-owned companies and their executives involved in advancing Beijing's territorial claims in the contested South China Sea. 

 
U.S.'s Fuel-Making Corridor Prepares for Hurricane Laura

Refineries, petrochemical facilities and ports along the Gulf Coast were closing as the hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 storm with 140-mile-an-hour winds barreling toward the Texas-Louisiana border. 

 
U.S. Warns of Global Bank Heist Campaign by North Korean Hackers

Hackers tied to the North Korean government are trying to rob banks across the globe by draining ATMs and initiating fraudulent transfers, an effort by the cash-strapped regime to fund its nuclear weapons program, government agencies said Wednesday. 

 
Bank of Korea Stands Pat, Cuts 2020 Growth Forecast

UPDATED: South Korea's central bank kept its record-low policy rate unchanged at 0.50% but cut its 2020 growth forecast sharply. 

 
SEC Gives More Investors Access to Private Equity, Hedge Funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission deemed more investors capable of "fending for themselves" in the largely unregulated world of private-equity firms, hedge funds and business startups. 

 
NYSE's Plan for New IPO Alternative Wins Green Light From SEC

Regulators have approved a proposal from the New York Stock Exchange to let companies raise capital through direct listings, a decision that creates a cheaper alternative to the traditional initial public offering.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.30% 28331.92 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
NASDAQ 100 2.13% 11971.941488 Delayed Quote.33.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.73% 11665.060312 Delayed Quote.26.83%
S&P 500 1.02% 3478.73 Delayed Quote.7.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/26Asia shares pause for breath, lot riding on Fed
RE
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/26Asia shares take a breather, hope for flexible Fed
RE
08/26Australian shares advance as new coronavirus cases ease
RE
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/26Gravity-defying global stock markets to end 2020 below pre-COVID highs - Reut..
RE
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Extends Winning Streak
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 272.32 Delayed Quote.26.04%
NETFLIX, INC. 547.53 Delayed Quote.11.61%
ADOBE INC. 528.49 Delayed Quote.9.10%
FACEBOOK 303.91 Delayed Quote.8.22%
SERVICENOW INC. 487.7 Delayed Quote.6.50%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 12.96 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
HESS CORPORATION 46.3 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
SL GREEN REALTY CORP. 47.12 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
NORDSTROM, INC 14.69 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.72 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group