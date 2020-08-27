Fed's Powell Headlines Virtual Jackson Hole Conference

The Kansas City Fed's annual retreat of global central bankers will be conducted online this year, viewable by the public via live stream, for the first time since the symposium began in 1978.

S&P 500 Rises 1%, Extends Winning Streak

Treasury yields briefly climbed to highest level in about two weeks, signaling investors' rising confidence in prospects for the U.S. economy. Tech shares led by Salesforce.com rallied.

China's Industrial Profit Growth Accelerated in July

China's industrial profit growth accelerated in July thanks to a recovery in the auto sector and rising demand for electronic products.

Louisiana Extends Virus Restrictions as Hurricane Laura Approaches

New coronavirus infections rose slightly in the U.S. for the second day but remained lower than in recent weeks.

U.S. Sanctions Chinese Firms Active in Contested South China Sea

The U.S. unveiled visa and export restrictions against Chinese state-owned companies and their executives involved in advancing Beijing's territorial claims in the contested South China Sea.

U.S.'s Fuel-Making Corridor Prepares for Hurricane Laura

Refineries, petrochemical facilities and ports along the Gulf Coast were closing as the hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 storm with 140-mile-an-hour winds barreling toward the Texas-Louisiana border.

U.S. Warns of Global Bank Heist Campaign by North Korean Hackers

Hackers tied to the North Korean government are trying to rob banks across the globe by draining ATMs and initiating fraudulent transfers, an effort by the cash-strapped regime to fund its nuclear weapons program, government agencies said Wednesday.

Bank of Korea Stands Pat, Cuts 2020 Growth Forecast

UPDATED: South Korea's central bank kept its record-low policy rate unchanged at 0.50% but cut its 2020 growth forecast sharply.

SEC Gives More Investors Access to Private Equity, Hedge Funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission deemed more investors capable of "fending for themselves" in the largely unregulated world of private-equity firms, hedge funds and business startups.

NYSE's Plan for New IPO Alternative Wins Green Light From SEC

Regulators have approved a proposal from the New York Stock Exchange to let companies raise capital through direct listings, a decision that creates a cheaper alternative to the traditional initial public offering.